Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump sets the ‘gold standard’ for science

–Hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners released in swap with Russia, Zelenskyy says

–New footage shows Milwaukee judge confronting ICE before allegedly helping illegal immigrant exit

-Vance tells Naval Academy graduates they are facing ‘new’ and ‘very dangerous era’ for US

“Gold standard science”

President Donald Trump signed several executive orders (EOs) on nuclear energy proliferation and an order removing political considerations from public-sector science, as conservatives claimed the latter was scandalized in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump also signed restoring “gold standard science” as the cornerstone of federal research.

A senior White House official said on Friday there has been a decline in “disruptive research” and investments in biomedical research, along with “serious cases” of fraud and misconduct and the inability to reproduce scientific methods for the purpose of restoring public trust…Read more

White House

‘COULD NOT SPEAK’: Biden struggled to film 2024 campaign videos amid declining health, new book claims: ‘The man could not speak’

RESTRAINING ORDER: Judge temporarily pauses Trump move to cancel Harvard student visa policy after lawsuit

DEADLY SLOGAN: Former Biden diplomat says there’s ‘no question’ ‘Free Palestine’ slogan has become a call for violence

World Stage

BARRACK ON: US Ambassador to Turkey Barrack to assume role of US Special Envoy for Syria

ATOMIC SHOWDOWN: US and Iran clash over uranium enrichment as nuclear talks resume in Rome

Capitol Hill

‘WATER TORTURE’: Dems call budget bill ‘bureaucratic water torture’ as GOP ‘glad to have the ball in our court’

‘ABOUT TO FIND OUT’: Sen. Mike Lee accuses Chicago mayor — who called Trump a ‘monster’ — of ‘bragging about’ violating the law

Across America

‘HEARTBREAKING’: Wisconsin man fired for refusing to use preferred pronouns appeals to Trump administration

WALL WORKS: Republican AGs visit US-Mexico border wall as Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ clears expansion funding

SHIFTING GEAR: Blue-state Republican ‘thankful’ for move to scrap gas-car ban as Newsom vows court fight to save it

SOROS UNDER FIRE: Alex Soros blasted for condemning shooting of Israelis while funding anti-Israel groups

TIMELINE TWIST: RFK Jr. backtracks on timeline for determining cause of autism in CNN interview

TERROR IN DC: Father of suspect accused of killing Israeli Embassy staffers in DC was guest at Trump’s joint address

