Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump’s war with Harvard

–‘The Kamala Excuse’: Tensions between Biden and Harris plagued their campaigns, new book reveals

-Former NY Democratic Rep Charlie Rangel dead at 94

-Dem strategy session to stop hemorrhaging of male voters ridiculed

Trump’s war with Harvard

The Trump administration escalated its war with Harvard University on Tuesday, announcing it will claw back the university’s remaining $100 million in federal funding – effectively ending all financial ties with the Ivy League institution.

“The government is out of business with Harvard University, fully,” a senior administration official told Fox News Digital.

At the center of the fight are accusations of Harvard failing to combat a campus culture of antisemitism. While the university accuses the White House of overreach and insists it is defending free speech, its own internal investigation appears to have handed Trump officials ammunition…Read more

White House

World Stage

Capitol Hill

Across America

