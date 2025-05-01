Fox News Politics Newsletter: Waltz-ing Up to Turtle Bay

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Waltz Out at NSC, Rubio to Pull Double Duty

President Donald Trump tapped former national security advisor Mike Waltz for his administration’s ambassador to the United Nations after Waltz was ousted from the National Security Council office earlier Thursday.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump posted to Truth Social Thursday.

“From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” … READ MORE

