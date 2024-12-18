Fox News Politics: Open Up the Gaetz

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Congress unveils bill to avert Friday government shutdown with over $100B in disaster aid

–Supreme Court to take up challenge to TikTok ban

-Biden sinks to all-time low, while Trump’s numbers rise, in new national poll

The House Ethics Committee has decided to release its report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Lawmakers on the secretive panel voted to make the report public after the final votes of this year – which are slated for Thursday.

The House Ethics Committee’s multi-year investigation into Gaetz, involving allegations of sex with a minor and illicit drug use, came to an abrupt halt last month after he resigned from Congress hours after President-elect Trump tapped him to be his attorney general…Read more

COAL BURN: WV Democrats say Biden’s ‘egregious’ pardon choices are ‘what we would expect from Trump’…Read more

‘WRONG-HEADED’: Energy industry leaders blast Biden admin report on natural gas exports…Read more

‘RECKLESS’ SCOTUS: Justice was wrong to appear in ‘queer’ musical as court weighs trans case, expert says… Read more

11th HOUR FUNDING DEAL: Renewal of counter-drone authority, China crackdowns in last-minute government funding extension…Read more

51ST STATE: Trump says US subsidies to Canada make ‘no sense,’ suggests Canadians want to joint he Union…Read more

TWO MORE AMBASSADORS: Trump names Herschel Walker, Nicole McGraw to ambassador positions before issuing warning to GOP senators…Read more

‘NOTHING’: Pete Hegseth says he hasn’t heard from West Point since employee ‘error’ denying his acceptance…Read more

FARMING FRUSTRATION: Farm state Republicans appear skeptical about RFK amid his quest for HHS confirmation…Read more

NEW GAMEPLAN: New mission for longtime Trump ally and friend Herschel Walker…Read more

‘SHOULD NOT PASS’: Key Trump ally comes out against massive emergency spending plan…Read more

CALMING FEARS: Senator says RFK told him that he agrees with Trump on abortion, will have light touch regulating farmers…Read more

ON THE HILL: Spate of health scares and violent threats highlight growing vulnerabilities for lawmakers on Capitol Hill…Read more

‘HOUSE IS ON FIRE’: Massie drops colorful analogy opposing foreign aid, mocks Speaker Johnson with AI-generated image…Read more

BRIDGE TOO FAR?: Congress agrees to fully fund Baltimore Key Bridge rebuild in plan to avert government shutdown…Read more

DOGE HOUSE: Lawmakers eye ‘low hanging fruit’ for government efficiency after first DOGE Caucus meeting…Read more

‘NOT BUYING THE ANSWERS’: Johnson demands Biden admin ‘do its job’ on New Jersey drone sightings…Read more

‘BAD DEAL’: Republican lawmakers savage spending bill as Mike Johnson defends it: ‘We gotta get this done’…Read more

‘AMERICA FIRST ACT’: Mike Lee angles to halt welfare for illegals going on under Biden with key budget process…Read more

‘IT’S MY JOB’: Fetterman meets with Trump nominees, pledges ‘open-mind and an informed opinion’ for confirmation votes…Read more

MYSTERY THICKENS: Drones spotted over Camp Pendleton in California posed no threat to operations…Read more

‘UNLAWFUL’: EPA grants California permission to ban new gas car sales by 2035…Read more

PATTERN OF DISREGARD’: Red states seek court action against Biden admin’s ‘shameful’ border wall disposal…Read more

RULING BLOCKED: Montana judge temporarily blocks rules banning transgender people from changing sex on state documents…Read more

BOOK WORM: UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect could see most serious charge downgraded: defense attorney…Read more

‘POSSIBLY DEADLY’: FBI warns New Jersey residents not to shoot down drones or point lasers at aircraft…Read more

‘GETTING OUR BUTTS KICKED’: Democratic Party chair frontrunner acknowledges ‘we’re getting our butts kicked right now’…Read more

‘FALSE MEDIA NARRATIVE’: DeSantis slams media bias on illegal immigration response as report shows Florida saw economic growth…Read more

‘MAGA’VENUE: Lawmakers prep legislation to name several heartland highways after Trump…Read more