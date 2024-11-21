Fox News Politics: Opening the flood Gaetz

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Who will Trump pick next for attorney general after Gaetz’s withdrawal?

-Biden administration loosens immigration restrictions ahead of second Trump term

-Biden blamed for Laken Riley murder while Trump brings hope for slain cheerleader’s mom

Matt Gaetz, the former Florida representative and Trump nominee for Attorney General, announced Thursday that he is withdrawing as Trump’s pick for the top prosecutor, citing what he described as the “distraction” his nomination had caused due to a swirl of allegations about paying underage women for sex.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said .

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

The news comes amid a swirl of allegations surrounding Gaetz, who for months had been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee until his resignation last Wednesday from the current congressional session…Read more

WARP SPEED CONFIRMATIONS: Democrats advance five more Biden judicial nominees…Read more

CANCELING DEBT: Biden administration informs Congress it will forgive $5B in economic loans to Ukraine…Read more

‘MAKE OR BREAK’: Heritage launching $1M campaign targeting senators who could ‘make or break’ Trump Cabinet confirmations…Read more

HELPING TRUMP: New Republican Governors Association chair says ‘focus’ is on helping Trump get ‘off to a strong start’…Read more

WHITE HOUSE FOR SALE?: Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff’s lobbying interest come under scrutiny…Read more

BIG FAMILIES: Trump administration staffed by parents with big families…Read more

INVESTIGATE THE WASTE: Comer to create DOGE subcommittee chaired by Marjorie Taylor Greene to work with Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy…Read more

‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’: Ted Cruz urges White House to halt $1.25B in ‘digital equity’ funds…Read more

‘SHOCKING DEPARTURE’: FBI director, Homeland Security secretary refuse to publicly testify, Senate chairman says…Read more

SKIPPING OUT ON SENATE: Hawley says Mayorkas, Wray ‘absolutely’ skipped Senate hearing due to Laken Riley verdict, calls for subpoena…Read more

‘NO STANDING’: Fetterman says ‘F— that’ amid bipartisan backlash over arrest warrants targeting Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant…Read more

‘EFFICIENT AND ACCOUNTABLE’: GOP-led DOGE bill aims to slash outflow of federal dollars…Read more

SENATE SHOWDOWN: GOP secures deal with Schumer to save coveted appellate judges for Trump…Read more

3 MORE TO GO: 3 uncalled House races to determine size of House GOP majority…Read more

‘PASSION IN MY HEART’: Democratic Pennsylvania election official apologizes for controversial comments as Senate recount begins…Read more

WHAT WENT WRONG?: Harris campaign officials explain what went wrong- and what Trump did right…Read more

MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Connecticut manhunt underway after suspect allegedly kills mother, infant in drive-by shooting…Read more

READING THE AUTOPSY: Daniel Penny defense calls forensic pathologist to witness stand: ‘The chokehold did not cause the death’…Read more

SMIRKING SUSPECT: Florida mom accused of drowning 14-year-old daughter in bathtub, authorities say…Read more

DISMANTLING DEI: Conservative watchdog releases ‘toolkit’ to help parents file complaints with the Department of Education…Read more

NOT GUILTY PLEA: Father of Georgia high school shooting suspect pleads not guilty…Read more

WAR GAMES: Would the US win a war with China over Taiwan? US lawmakers briefed on the potential outcome…Read more

LAST CALL: Caravan of 1,500 migrants forms in Mexico…Read more