Fox News Politics: Payday!

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s happening…

-Jen Psaki rips White House strategy on Biden’s health

-Pelosi reportedly working to undermine Biden

-Biden manager tries to rally staffers after a ‘bad f—–g’ week

Huge War Chest

Make America Great Again Inc., a top super PAC supporting former President Trump’s 2024 White House campaign, says it raked in $104 million during the April-June second quarter of 2024 fundraising.

And in figures shared first with Fox News on Friday, MAGA Inc. highlighted that it has nearly $114 million cash-on-hand in its coffers.

The announcement from MAGA Inc. comes a week and a half after Trump’s campaign showcased that it and the Republican National Committee hauled in a staggering $331 million in the past three months, topping the massive $264 million raked in by President Biden’s re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the second quarter.

Trump’s haul was fueled in part by a fundraising surge following the former president’s history-making guilty verdicts this spring in his criminal trial…Read more

White House

‘NOT GOING WELL’: Jen Psaki says White House strategy on Biden health concerns is failing …Read more

‘ALTERNATE UNIVERSE’: Ex-White House official rips Biden team’s communications strategy after NATO press conference …Read more

‘ONE AND THE SAME’: Biden, Harris defy critics by launching full offensive aimed at tying Trump to Project 2025 …Read more

Capitol Hill

THE DEBATED PRESIDENT: Biden ally in Congress says replacing president must be ‘on the table’ …Read more

‘NAMELESS, FACELESS BUREAUCRATS’: GOP senators plan major crackdown on ‘nameless, faceless bureaucrats’ after blockbuster Supreme Court ruling …Read more

DEMS IN CRISIS: Pelosi works to undermine Biden behind the scenes: report …Read more

MENTALLY FIT?: Rep. Clyburn defends Biden as ‘one of the best minds’ he’s worked with …Read more

‘STAY OUT OF IT’: Giddy House Republicans spend week lying low as Dems implode over Biden …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘RUN IT LIVE’: CNN’s Smerconish slams local radio station for editing Biden gaffes from interview …Read more

‘NO DOUBT ABOUT IT’: Biden campaign manager tries to rally staffers after ‘bad f—ing weeks’ …Read more

BIDEN SURROUNDED?: David Axelrod says Biden needs ‘royal flush’ to win the campaign against Trump: ‘What are the odds?’ …Read more

‘FACING BAD OPTIONS’: Ashley Judd joins other liberal celebrities in calling for Biden to withdraw …Read more

‘RIDIN’ WITH BIDEN’: Biden delegates reveal convention plans amid push to replace president on ticket …Read more

‘KICKING HIS A–‘: Tester denies tight race, says internal polling has him beating Republican Sheehy …Read more

CASH DASH: Exclusive: Leading pro-Trump super PAC hauls in over $100 million past three months …Read more

Across America

‘SLIPS OF THE TONGUE’: Euro leaders downplay Orban’s visit to Trump as they defend Biden …Read more

LET LOOSE: Zelenskyy says Ukraine can’t win war unless US lifts limits on striking military targets in Russia …Read more

CEASEFIRE: Border fire between Israel, Hezbollah continues as delegates prepare to mediate ceasefire with Hamas …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.