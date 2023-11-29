Fox News Politics: Raising the steaks

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

What’s happening:

-Former President Carter and all living first ladies attend funeral of Rosalynn Carter

-Legislation to be introduced expelling Rep. Santos from Congress

-Religious leaders call on Congress to protect Jews and Israel

A lead United Nations agency overseeing food and agriculture policy is expected to issue a road map in the coming weeks which will call on the West, including America, to dramatically reduce its meat consumption.

The UN’s Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) will publish its so-called global food systems’ road map during the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai which will kick off on Thursday and extend nearly two weeks until mid-December. FAO’s first-of-its-kind document will recommend nations that “over-consume meat” to limit their consumption as part of a broader effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

White House

‘WEAKNESS’: Iran shows off new military technology, sparking more calls for Biden to take action …Read more

CRISIS OF FAITH: GOP AGs blast Biden HHS for plan they say would effectively ban Christian foster parents …Read more

BLAME GAME: Biden shifts blame away from administration after admitting prices ‘still too high’ …Read more

Capitol Hill

CALL TO ACTIVISM: AOC lauds pro-cease-fire ‘activism,’ says US enables human rights abuse by Israel …Read more

HUNTER BIDEN SUBMITS: Hunter Biden submits to House Oversight Committee testimony …Read more

‘HELL NO’: Sen. Marshall is spearheading a standalone aid to Israel bill and tighter border security provisions …Read more

‘UNWAVERING COMMITMENT’: Religious leaders call on Congress to take steps to protect Jews, Israel …Read more

SIGHTS TRAINED: California Dem looks to make George Santos the first Republican expelled from Congress …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

MAJOR ENDORSEMENT: Influential conservative group AFP jumps into presidential race …Read more

TWO NEW DISTRICTS: Georgia Senate GOP proposes map with 2 Black-majority districts …Read more

SENATE SHOWDOWN: Sen. Lee takes a side in Ohio’s competitive GOP Senate primary …Read more

BIDEN’S POLLING BLUES: Biden’s polling position worse than Obama’s 12 years ago …Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.