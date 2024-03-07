Fox News Politics: Rise of the ‘uncommitted’ Democrat

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

-Trump sweeps Super Tuesday

-The House tries to avoid a looming government shutdown

-Nikki Haley drops out of 2024 race

Tens of thousands of Democratic voters sent a message to President Biden, after they chose to mark “uncommitted” on their Super Tuesday ballots over voting for him.

With 99% of the expected votes counted in Minnesota, nearly 1 in 3 voters backed someone other than the president. And nearly 46,000 voters, or nearly 19% of Democrats, marked their ballots “uncommitted,” or willfully deciding not to back any named candidate, to protest his support for Israel.

The sizable protest vote in Minnesota extended to six other states — Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Tennessee — where tens of thousands of voters also refused to support Biden, undoubtedly raising questions for his re-election campaign. Michigan primary voters last week also used the uncommitted ballot line to protest Biden.

Progressive groups have backed the “uncommitted” vote to protest Biden’s support for Israel and its continued war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza, which has resulted in millions of Palestinians becoming displaced from their homes and the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.

Capitol Hill

‘HE WILL HAVE MY SUPPORT’: McConnell endorses Trump for president after Super Tuesday …Read more

SUMMONING CUOMO: House committee subpoenas former NY Governor over COVID-19 nursing home policies …Read more

WHO IS SHE?: Everything you need to know about Katie Britt, the senator giving the SOTU GOP response …Read more

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: House takes step toward ending messy government shutdown fight …Read more

‘PEDDLING LIES’: Rep Katie Porter swipes at opponent Adam Schiff after Super Tuesday upset …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail:

‘ANYTIME, ANYWHERE’: Trump challenges Biden to debate after Super Tuesday sweep…Read more

‘DOGGONE HARD WORK’: Trump-endorsed NC governor nominee says underdog story is ‘just like North Carolina herself’ …Read more

MAGA MOVEMENT: Trump invites Nikki Haley supporters to join MAGA movement, celebrates historic Super Tuesday victories …Read more

THE BIDEN ALTERNATIVE: Marianne Williamson surprises by coming in second in multiple states, leapfrogging Dean Phillips …Read more

LESS THAN SATISFACTORY: Fox News Power Rankings: Trump leads a dissatisfied electorate …Read more

TOUGH TERRITORY: American Samoa voters send clear message to Biden after rejecting him in 2020 and 2024 …Read more

‘VERY CONFIDENT’: RFK Jr’s campaign says he has enough signatures to get on ballot in key swing state …Read more

‘PRIMARY IS OVER’: Republicans erupt on social media after Trump’s dominant Super Tuesday wins …Read more

BREAKING NEWS: Nikki Haley drops out of 2024 race …Read more

‘MUST BEAT JOE BIDEN’: Ernst joins McConnell in endorsing former President Donald Trump …Read more

Across America

SAFETY FIRST: Kentucky Senate passes bill for armed guardians, mental health training in schools…Read more

TO BE CONTINUED: Primary election in new Alabama US House district goes to runoffs … Read more

‘YOU LIE’: WATCH: Historic moments from State of the Union addresses …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.