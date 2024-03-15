Fox News Politics: Schumer steps in it

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Schumer Intervenes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is taking a lot of heat over his comments about Isreal. During a floor speech Thursday, the Senate majority leader called on Israel to elect a new prime minister and advance a two-state solution for Israel and Gaza. Schumer said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of four obstacles to lasting peace.

Republicans quickly demanded he apologize for his comments. The top four GOP lawmakers held an impromptu press conference during their annual retreat at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, just after Schumer’s statement. “As we were in a work session here within the last half hour, there was a buzz among the audience as people were seeing notices come across their phone as something that was rather shocking to us,” Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said.

Johnson suggested in an interview with Fox News Digital that the House may move ahead with a standalone Israel aid package, given the “urgency” after Schumer’s comments.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the upper chamber, said Israel deserved “an ally who acts like one.”

“It is grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of a democratically elected leader of Israel,” McConnell added.

White House

Capitol Hill

Tales from the Campaign Trail

Across America

