Fox News Politics: Taking the bruises

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

-Biden age sparking concern among Democrats and Hollywood

-Speaker Johnson cozies up to Trump as caucus fractures

-Mexican President mocks Texas Governor over military bases

Electoral ‘ass kicking’

Donald Trump’s campaign predicts that the former president will lock up the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by the middle of next month.

Pointing to the former president’s very large double-digit lead over Nikki Haley in the latest polls in Saturday’s South Carolina GOP primary, Trump’s campaign argued Tuesday in a memo that Haley’s White House bid will end “fittingly, in her home state.”

Going further, the Trump campaign memo forecasts an “ass-kicking in the making in South Carolina” for Haley, and that “the end is near” for her presidential run due to “a very serious math problem” she has in the race to lock up enough delegates to win the GOP nomination.

But Haley, despite the expected loss in South Carolina, insists she will stay in the race through Super Tuesday on March 5.

“I promise you this, I am in this fight. I will take the bruises. I will take the cuts,” she told supporters at a large rally in this city in upstate South Carolina on Monday night.

White House

NOT AGING WELL: Biden’s age sparks concern among Dems, media, comedians …Read more

‘COMPLIANCE WITH THE LAW’: Ashley Biden gets up to date on delinquent taxes, latest filing shows …Read more

Capitol Hill

AI TASK FORCE: Speaker Johnson launches new House artificial intelligence task force …Read more

COZYING UP: Johnson cozies up to Trump at Mar-a-Lago as Haley vows to stay in GOP primary …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

OUTRAISED: Embattled Rep Cori Bush faces campaign cash crunch 6 months from Dem primary …Read more

‘SEE WHAT HAPPENS’: Manchin not yet endorsing Biden …Read more

‘OUT OF TOUCH’: Longtime Dem senator in swing state faces challenger who says math is in his favor …Read more

‘STRONG CONSERVATIVE’: Scalise endorses former NASCAR driver’s bid to unseat Maine Democrat …Read more

SPECIAL ELECTION: Special election to fill Georgia House seat will see 3 Republicans, 1 independent face off in April …Read more

PENNSYLVANIA LATE: Pennsylvania mail-in ballots with wrong date may still count if US appeals court decides …Read more

Across America

TAUNTING TEXAS: Mexican president mocks Gov. Abbott’s plan for military base camp along border …Read more

EMERGENCY MOTION: Idaho asks Supreme Court to step in and allow state to enforce ban on transgender drugs, surgeries for minors …Read more

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Footage shows stream of migrants trekking beyond border down remote California mountainside …Read more

WHO IS ARTHUR ENGORON?: Here is a look at the NY judge who ordered Trump to pay millions …Read more

NO CEASE-FIRE: US vetoes UN resolution calling for immediate halt to Israel-Hamas war without hostage release …Read more

MIGRANT CRISIS: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem deploys National Guard to ‘warzone’ at the southern border …Read more

‘INDEFENSIBLE’: Justice Alito writes fiery dissent after Supreme Court denies high school admissions case …Read more

‘ISLAMIC PRACTICING TRANSWOMAN’: Transgender inmate who murdered stepdaughter sues prison chaplain for allegedly not permitting hijab …Read more

‘BECOMING A FAD’: California teacher slams secretive gender policy pitting students against parents …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.