Fox News Politics: The Happiest Place on Earth

-Trump assassination task force holds first house hearing…

-Vance takes jab at Harris for “working class family” claim…

-Trump-Vance have done significantly more interviews then Harris-Walz…

Mickey, Minnie and Goofy

The United States Secret Service, which has been the subject of heated scrutiny after two assassination attempts against former President Trump that many believe were avoidable, is now facing even more heat as it prepares to send employees to an LGBTQ-focused event at Florida’s Walt Disney World.

The Secret Service is expected to send agents to Disney World on Oct. 7-10 as part of the Out and Equal Workplace Summit that includes breakout sessions, a gala and various events aimed at promoting LGBTQ diversity in the workplace.

“Individually and as a collective community, we can break down barriers, bring everyone along, and illuminate the way forward where workplaces—and the world—are rich in inclusion and belonging, and innovation and opportunity are unlocked, for LGBTQ+ people and for all,” the Out and Equal Workplace Summit’s website states.

“And through the Out & Equal Workplace Summit, we will harness, nurture, and grow that light. We will remind our collective community and the world of the brilliance and power we hold. We will remind them that we are an unstoppable, radiant force.”…Read more

White House

ACTION ON GUNS: WH Press Call on New Actions to Reduce Gun Violence …Read more

STOP THE FLOW: Biden urged to crack down on oil companies doing business with Venezuela …Read more

Capitol Hill

TAKING TO TASK: Trump assassination attempts task force holds first House hearing Thursday …Read more

DEEP FAKE IMPERSONATOR: Dem senator reportedly targeted by suspect impersonating Ukrainian official …Read more

PAROLE PUSHBACK: GOP senators vow to stop Biden admin’s ‘amnesty wand’ for illegal immigrants with US spouses …Read more

‘A BETTER WORLD’: Consumer watchdog group pushes Congress to dismiss Democrat calls to codify Chevron …Read more

ALL-OUT TRADE WAR: Republicans propose bill that would double tariffs on Chinese imports …Read more

Tales from the Trail

CLASS WARFARE: JD Vance takes apparent jab at Kamala Harris saying she’s from a working class family …Read more

NOTHING SPECIAL?: VP debate unlikely to sway race but could still have ‘indirect’ impact: experts …Read more

EARLY VOTING BREAKDOWN: Early voting begins in Illinois, North Dakota, Florida and Michigan …Read more

NAIL BITER: 3 battleground states are toss-ups with White House at stake: poll …Read more

KAMALA’S PROJECT 2025: Trump strikes back at Harris with far-left wish list …Read more

‘VOTERS NEED AN ANSWER’: NC gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson hires Trump-friendly lawyer to investigate porn website allegations …Read more

‘AGAINST OUR DAUGHTERS’: Cruz challenger hit with blistering 7-figure ad over vote on top culture war issue …Read more

PULLING AHEAD: Alsobrooks leading Hogan by wide margin in Maryland senate race …Read more

WHO’S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance have done significantly more interviews than Harris-Walz …Read more

UNION STRONG: The numbers don’t lie: Teamsters in key battlegrounds support Trump over Harris …Read more

Across America

‘PEOPLE ARE FIRED UP’: Republicans in NC reveal how they are getting out the vote ahead of November …Read more

‘DOUBLING DOWN’: Newsom vetoes homeless accountability bill …Read more

NEXT IN LINE: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would replace Eric Adams if beleaguered mayor is ousted …Read more

DATA CONTROL: FBI seizes Eric Adams’ phone as Dem mayor braces for federal case …Read more

