Fox News Politics: The once and future POTUS

– VP-elect JD Vance vows to ‘never stop fighting’ for Americans following election victory

– Defiant New York AG, gov vow readiness to fight incoming Trump White House

– Republican lawmakers react to projected Trump victory: ‘Welcome back’

The 2024 presidential election cycle came to a close in the early morning hours on Wednesday, capping off a wild campaign cycle with President-elect Trump projected to win the presidency and go back to the White House on Jan. 20.

Fox News Digital compiled the biggest election surprises on Tuesday evening into Wednesday, including Harris calling it a night without addressing supporters, and Florida Republicans celebrating the failure of an abortion amendment

Fox News Voter Analysis: How Trump regained the White House

Historian with streak of accurate election forecasts since 1984 falls short after 2024 Trump victory

Trump-hating NY pols vow to counter any potential payback

Harris delivers concession speech before supporters at her alma mater

Bill Barr: Prosecutors should 'do the right thing' and dismiss Trump cases: 'Respect the people's decision'

Here's how VP-elect JD Vance's Senate seat will be filled

Dems privately fret about losing House after GOP victory in White House, Senate

Mike Johnson reveals where House stands as GOP fights to keep majority after Trump win

Election night winners and losers

Early votes top 84M in 2024 election

Faith leaders react to Trump re-election: 'God spared my life for a reason'

Teary-eyed Nancy Pelosi arrives to see Kamala Harris concede race

Depressed media react to Trump victory: How could this possibly have happened?

Democrat projected to defeat Trump-backed challenge in Michigan's 8th Congressional District

Republican projected to take key Michigan open House seat held by Slotkin

Trump says life was spared to 'restore America to greatness' during victory speech

Top takeaways from the Fox News Voter Analysis on Election Day 2024

Trump vows to lead 'golden age of America' in victory speech

Mitch McConnell sings Trump campaign praises: 'Sharper operation this time'

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright concedes race to GOP challenger

GOP challenger unseats Rep. Susan Wild in Pennsylvania

Republican Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke wins re-election in state's 1st Congressional District

Tammy Baldwin survives tight race to hold Wisconsin Senate seat

The 'Squad,' Warren and Sanders among prominent political figures who cruised to re-election victories

NY Rep. Mike Lawler secures critical win for House GOP, beating progressive ex-lawmaker

Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy ousts three term Sen. Jon Tester in Montana Senate race

7 states vote to protect abortion rights, 3 keep restrictions in place

Border state Arizona backs having local law enforcement arrested suspected illegal immigrants

Police arrest man at US Capitol who had bottles of fuel, flare gun, blow torch

Seattle police arrest 5 demonstrators in election night protest

Prop. 36 overwhelmingly passes in California, reversing some Soros-backed soft-on-crime policies

California DA Pamela Price recalled over 'progressive leftist' crime policies

Outgoing LA DA says America's shift is 'heartbreaking' after losing reelection bid