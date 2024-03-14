Fox News Politics: TikTok chopping block

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s happening?

-Hunter Biden refuses to attend House hearing

-Trump secures the 2024 Republican nomination

-CNN forced to correct story over Sen. Katie Britt

TikTok on the Chopping Block

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that could pave the way for TikTok to be banned in U.S. app stores.

The measure passed 352-65, with one abstention.

Both Democrats and Republicans supported the measure, which advanced out of committee in a unanimous 50-0 bipartisan vote. It’s a rare show of bipartisan unity in a heavily fractured political environment.

The bill, led by House China select committee Chair Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and ranking member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., would block TikTok in the U.S. if its parent company, Bytedance, does not divest from it within 165 days of passage. It would also require it to be bought by a country that is not a U.S. adversary.

Opponents of the bill — mostly Democrats — raised concerns over free speech issues. Some Republicans objected to the proposal saying it expanded government control over business, and could be abused.

White House

‘INAPPROPRIATE REMARKS’: Former top Biden aide confirms WH official’s alleged history of bullying, sexual harassment …Read more

DEFUNDING UNRWA: White House preparing in case Congress makes block on UN agency permanent …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘APPALLING’: ‘Squad’ congressman’s ‘reprehensible’ stance on Farrakhan mural sparks call for resignation …Read more

‘COMMONSENSE’ BILL: Senate Republicans introduce Laken Riley Act, urge swift consideration …Read more

‘SIGNIFICANT THREATS’: Republicans launch oversight of Chinese threat to US farm industry …Read more

READY FOR BATTLE: Vance bill would review US defense readiness amid Ukraine funding …Read more

HUNTER OUT: Hunter Biden refuses to attend House hearing with former business associates …Read more

CHINESE MILITARY: Stefanik rips Obama AG Lynch over links to Chinese military company …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

2020 REMATCH: Trump goes over the top, clinching 2024 Republican presidential nomination …Read more

BATTLEGROUND STATE: Potential 2024 swing state leans toward Trump in new poll …Read more

Across America

CHINESE LAND: Lawmakers to propose greater oversight of Chinese land acquisitions in America …Read more

‘TRYING TO SILENCE’: CNN forced to correct story after accusations of ‘smear’ campaign against Katie Britt …Read more

‘IMMEDIATE ATTENTION’: More than 25 AGs urge Senate to pass of the Laken Riley Act …Read more

LIGHT DISMISSAL: Judge dismisses some counts against Trump in Fani Willis election interference case …Read more

ACCEPTED: Judge approves Trump’s $92M bond in NY defamation case …Read more

‘WON’T ENDORSE NONSENSE’: Arkansas drops ‘X’ from driver’s licenses and IDs …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.