Fox News Politics: Trump indictment number 3?

Top Stories

‘ARREST AND INDICTMENT’: Trump announced that he heard from the Justice Department that he is a ‘target’ of Jack Smith’s January 6 probe…Read more:Trump says he is DOJ Jan 6 grand jury investigation target

RIVALS SPEAK: Trump’s GOP rivals for the 2024 presidential nomination had mixed reaction to the latest potential indictment… Read more: Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals react to former president’s potential third indictment: ‘dangerous precedent’

‘MAKES NO SENSE’: Legal experts question what Special Counsel Jack Smith is doing announcing Trump as a target of the investigation, then demanding he appear before the Grand Jury… Read more:Conservatives, legal experts erupt over Trump claim he is Jan. 6 grand jury target: ‘Makes no sense’

BOMBSHELL: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released a video with explosive timeline of the investigation into Hunter Biden… Read more:WATCH: McCarthy’s closed-door video sets up bombshell hearing on Hunter Biden/IRS investigation

White House Watch

NIBBLER IN CHIEF: President Biden irritated a child with his nuzzles… Read more: Biden’s nibbles on young girl just his latest weird interaction with other people’s kids

‘SACRED’? White House insists on Pentagon funding for abortions… Read more: White House advisor pounds podium defending ‘foundational, sacred obligation’ to fund military abortions

BIG PROMISES: Study examines the aims of electrifying all vehicles… Read more: Study casts doubt on electric vehicles’ climate, cost benefits: ‘Won’t achieve the goals intended’

OFFICIAL TRAVEL: Luggage thief in the Biden administration lifted bags while on secretive trip… Read more: Non-binary ex-Biden official Sam Brinton was on secret taxpayer-funded trip at time of luggage theft

COCAINEGATE: Former President Trump thinks the Secret Service knows more than they disclosed about the cocaine in the White House… Read more:Trump rejects idea Secret Service couldn’t figure out who owned White House cocaine: ‘They know everything’

Up The Hill

ANTISEMITISM:Progressive Democrats are taking heat for comments about Israel… Read more: ‘Squad’ Dem faces backlash for smearing Israel as ‘racist state’: ‘Truly disgusting’

TARDY SQUAD: Progressive Democrat Rep. Cori Bush missed a campaign finance disclosure deadline… Read more: Cori Bush’s campaign flouts financial filing deadline

RED MARCH: China has been moving to strengthen relationships south of the U.S., GOP congressman warns… Read more: China seeks to gain ‘foothold’ on America’s doorstep amid border crisis, top Republican warns

GAS STOVE BILL: Top senators celebrate protections for natural gas appliances… Read more: Ted Cruz, Joe Manchin secure gas stove protection bill in must-pass govt funding package

TOUCHY: John Kerry denied owning a private jet to visit climate conferences all over the world… Read more: John Kerry scorched for misleading on private jet use: ‘Democrats’ standard of hypocrisy’

AMERICAN PRIDE: House Republicans lead fight to ban LGBTQ+ flags on military sites… Read more: House votes to ban Pentagon from displaying non-approved flags after Pride month controversy

Elections

TAX-CUTTING PLEDGE: Democrat incumbent promises to keep taxes low during the closest-watched governor’s race in the nation… Read more:Red-state Democrat, governor hopeful breaks with party, takes literal saw to higher taxes in new ad

LIKE FATHER…: Liberal megadonors George and Alex Soros are spending big to support Biden’s re-election… Read more: George and Alex Soros jump into 2024 election with maxed-out Biden campaign donations

MONEY PRIMARY: Trump, DeSantis and others battle for GOP donations as the 2024 Republican primary heats up… Read more: 2024 showdown: How DeSantis fared vs Trump in second quarter fundraising

