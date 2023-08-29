Fox News Politics: Trump’s ‘handsome’ mug

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Top Stories

GOT THAT MUG: Former President Trump said Georgia officials “insisted” he have a mugshot taken Thursday night during processing at the Fulton County Jail… Read more: Trump says taking mugshot was ‘not a comfortable feeling, especially when you’ve done nothing wrong’

‘HANDSOME GUY’: President Biden reacted to Trump’s mugshot — which he saw on TV — speaking to reporters from the resort town of Lake Tahoe… Read more: Biden calls Trump a ‘handsome guy’ after he saw former president’s mugshot on TV

WINDFALL: Trump’s campaign raked in millions after his mugshot was taken, while the Biden campaign also asked for donations the day of the former president’s arrest… Read more: Trump campaign raises $7.1 million in fundraising since mugshot was taken Thursday, Fox News confirms

CATCH UP: With the Georgia charges, Trump faces four separate criminal trials… Read more: With the charges in Georgia, Trump now faces four criminal indictments

BLAME GAME: Democratic lawmakers who blamed the recent wildfires in Hawaii on climate change were largely silent when asked about evidence showing the state’s main power company is responsible… Read more: Dems who blamed Hawaii fires on climate change largely silent after county says power line responsible

SHOKIN UP BABY: Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin told Fox News in an exclusive sit-down interview that he was fired during the Obama administration for investigating Burisma, the energy firm whose board Hunter Biden served on… Read more: Former Ukraine prosecutor makes explosive claims against Joe and Hunter Biden in new interview

IN THE COOLER: One codefendant in the Georgia election fraud case facing former President Donald Trump is being held without bail… Read more: Trump co-defendant, head of Black Voices for Trump denied bail and will remain in prison

PARENTAL RIGHTS FIGHT: A federal court in Maryland decided Thursday that parents can’t opt their kids out of reading books with LGBTQ+ content in Montgomery County Schools… Read more: Maryland Court says parents can’t opt kids out of LGBTQ+ curriculum: ‘Not a fundamental right’

White House Watch

COMFORTER IN CHIEF: Biden’s retelling of a 15-year-old story about a minor fire at his Delaware home is facing renewed backlash after he told victims of the deadly Hawaii wildfires Monday he shared “a little sense” of what they were going through… Read more: Biden has repeatedly told exaggerated house fire story to victims of tragedies

BEER FEAR: President Biden’s alcohol czar says Americans may be told by officials to have no more than two beers a week… Read more: Biden alcohol czar says US may follow Canada, limit beers to two a week: ‘what a joke’

NO DRILL ZONE: The Biden administration issued new restrictions on oil and gas companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico, in an effort to protect a whale species after it settled last month with a coalition of environmental groups… Read more: Biden admin takes action restricting oil, gas development after settlement with eco groups

DEM DEBATE SPAT: Political advisers to both Biden and Vice President Harris were reportedly annoyed with Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom over a planned debate with the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential hopeful… Read more: Biden, Harris advisers irked by Newsom’s plan to debate DeSantis: ‘Disrespectful’

HUNTER WATCH: Hunter Biden’s former business partner and fellow Burisma board member, Devon Archer, met with then-Secretary of State John Kerry just weeks before the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma was fired in 2016… Read more: Burisma’s Devon Archer met with then-Secretary of State Kerry just weeks before Shokin was fired

Capitol Hill

BACK TO VAX: President Biden said Friday he plans to request additional funding from Congress for the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine, adding he may require everyone to take it whether they previously received a vaccine or not… Read more: Biden plans to ask Congress for funding to develop new COVID vaccine, may recommend shot for all

PROBING THE PROBERS: The House Committee on the Judiciary is probing Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis regarding her motivations for prosecuting former President Donald Trump… Read more: House Judiciary Committee probing DA Fani Willis regarding motivations for Trump prosecution

BUSSED WISHES: Texas sent a 10th bus with migrants to Los Angeles on Saturday, days after its mayor harshly criticized the southern state for sending migrants… Read more: Texas sends 10th migrant bus to Los Angeles after mayor decries move as ‘political act’

JUSTICE FOR THOMAS: Former clerks are defending Justice Clarence Thomas from attacks on his integrity… Read more: Over 100 former clerks of Justice Thomas sign open letter defending his integrity, independence

2024 Campaign Trail

FIRST OUT: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has made a decision about his 2024 campaign after failing to make the debate stage…Read more: Suarez suspends 2024 campaign, first Republican presidential candidate to drop out of nomination race

WINNERS AND LOSERS: Conservatives took to social media on Wednesday night in droves to opine on who they believed won the first GOP primary debate and who struggled to stand out… Read more: Pundits name their winners and losers from GOP debate

POLLING AHEAD: A poll taken after the first GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday showed that a plurality of Republican voters felt that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won the night… Read more: GOP voters say DeSantis delivered best performance in first primary debate: poll

CASHING IN: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy experienced an impressive fundraising surge following the first Republican debate… Read more: DeSantis, Ramaswamy experience fundraising surge after first Republican debate

THROWBACK: Vivek Ramaswamy stole one of his opening lines at Wednesday night’s GOP primary debate straight from former President Barack Obama…Read more:Vivek Ramaswamy ripped one of his debate one-liners straight from Barack Obama

