Fox News Politics: Trump’s latest indictment

Top Stories

FOURTH TIME’S THE CHARGE: Former President Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time, this time in Georgia… Read more: Who are the 19 people indicted in the Georgia election case against Trump?

DARK TIMES: Former President Trump told Fox News Digital his fourth indictment comes during a “dark period for our country”… Read more: Trump says Georgia indictment comes during ‘dark period’ for US, vows to fix it by winning

10 DAYS: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who will prosecute the Trump indictment on racketeering charges in Georgia, gave Trump until Friday, Aug. 25 to surrender… Read more: Georgia district attorney gives Trump, others until Aug. 25 at noon to surrender

DENIED: The federal judge overseeing the classified documents case against trump delivered multiple blows to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s efforts… Read more: Federal judge comes out swinging against DOJ special counsel in Trump classified docs case

UNHINGED: Former NCAA Division 1 athletes Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan were among those who were targeted by “hostile” protesters… Read more: Riley Gaines, activists say they were spat on, attacked by protesters at ceremonial bill signing in Texas

MAKING OF A MAN: Biographer David Garrow said former President Barack Obama once told him he hoped he would never read the letters penned to his former girlfriend, one of which contained the young Barry’s thoughts on homosexuality… Read more: Obama biographer on letters to 44’s ex he hopes the public never sees, how Michelle changed since Chicago days

TIRADE: A now-retired Seattle police officer unleashed 23 years of pent-up frustration with police and city leaders… Read more: Retired Seattle cop unloads on ‘spineless mayor’ and ‘extremist’ city council in brutal resignation letter

White House Watch

TRUTH COMES OUT: President Biden admitted Thursday that Democrats’ signature Inflation Reduction Act had little to do with actually reducing the then-record high inflation facing the nation… Read more: Biden admits Inflation Reduction Act had ‘less to do with reducing inflation’ than he originally said

BLOWING THE LID: An FBI supervisory special agent told congressional investigators that the Biden transition team and Secret Service headquarters were tipped off in December 2020 about a planned interview of Hunter Biden… Read more: FBI agent says Biden transition team, Secret Service were tipped off on 2020 plans to interview Hunter Biden

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE: A new light is being cast on Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner… Read more:‘Money guy’: This Hunter Biden business partner could blow the lid off Biden family’s business dealings

BIG ASK: The Biden administration is requesting Congress spend six times more on supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia than on the border and fentanyl crisis plaguing the nation… Read more:White House wants Congress to spend six times more on Ukraine than border, fentanyl crisis in new request

Capitol Hill

PHOTO BOMB: House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is blasting a “damning photo” showing then-Vice President Joe Biden with his Hunter Biden-linked current adviser… Read more: Top House Republican rips ‘damning picture’ of Biden with Hunter-linked adviser on 2015 Ukraine trip

IMPEACHMENT READY: Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., jumped ahead of his Republican colleagues on Friday and introduced articles of impeachment against President Biden… Read more: Florida Republican introduces impeachment articles against Joe Biden

BIDEN FAMILY PAYDAY: House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., released a third memo Wednesday about the Biden family’s foreign business dealings… Read more:House GOP release bank records on Hunter Biden payments from Russian, Kazakh oligarchs, total clears $20M

JUST A NUMBER?: Recent health scares among members of Congress have raised the question of how old is too old for politicians… Read more: An aging Congress: Meet the 19 lawmakers who are at least 80 years old

OFF-TARGET: Nearly two dozen Senate Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to withdraw its guidance to block funding for schools that have hunting and archery programs… Read more: Senate GOP expresses ‘deep concern’ over Biden admin effort to crackdown on school hunting, archery classes

2024 Campaign Trail

FAIR GAME: The Iowa State Fair marks a pivotal hurdle for 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls… Read more: Iowa State Fair marks pivotal step for 2024 GOP hopefuls, Trump confirms attendance but snubs Reynolds chats

‘DOWNRIGHT PATHETIC’: Vivek Ramaswamy did not wait for the late night breaking news on former President Trump’s fourth indictment to weigh in… Read more: Trump indictment reaction from rivals range from offer of legal assistance to call to drop out of race

HATE MAGNET: While DeSantis sits at No. 2 in the GOP polls, he is No. 1 across all candidates when targeted by negative independent expenditures… Read more: DeSantis the No. 1 candidate attacked in presidential race so far

WRONG KIND OF CELEB: Liberals on X (formerly known as Twitter) expressed anger and disdain after a photo of actor Woody Harrelson wearing a hat displaying support for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. appeared online… Read more: Liberals rage over photo of Woody Harrelson sporting RFK Jr hat: ‘Dead to me’

UNWAVERING SUPPORT: Supporters of Donald Trump are continuing their staunch backing of the former president following his most recent arraignment in federal court… Read more: Trump rally-goers refuse to waver support for former president amid legal troubles: ‘Even if he’s in jail’

