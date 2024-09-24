Fox News Politics: Turning Tides
-Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal in last UN General Assembly address…
-Harris calls for ending filibuster to get Abortion law through congress…
-Trump reveals foreign leader he’ll call on day one…
Tracking Turnout
Vote-by-mail data in three key states shows the edge Democrats enjoyed in 2020 has plummeted, something one expert said is a great sign for Republicans and former President Donald Trump.
“It’s great news that Republicans are starting to early vote,” Jimmy Keady, the founder and president of JLK Political Strategies, a Republican consulting firm, told Fox News Digital.
The comments come as the Democratic edge in vote-by-mail requests has shrunk significantly in Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, according to data by Decision Desk HQ, signaling a shift in voter habits that have defined the last two elections….Read more
White House
FINAL FAREWELL: Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal in last UN General Assembly address as president …Read more
ROE-ING BACK THE CLOCK: Harris calls for ending filibuster to pass law reinstating 1973 abortion ruling …Read more
DOOM AND GLOOM: Biden to address UN as wars dominate globe but authoritarian leaders are no shows …Read more
Capitol Hill
‘NOT THE MOMENT’: GOP senator opposes Electoral College change in state that could impact Trump’s ability to win …Read more
MONEY MATTERS: GOP leader contender flexes fundraising chops as battle to succeed McConnell ramps up …Read more
SHUTDOWN THROWDOWN: Johnson to sidestep GOP rebels on government funding, seek Dem support …Read more
WHAT’S BEING DONE?: GOP urges ‘transparency’ on whether Walz admin removing noncitizens from Minnesota voter rolls …Read more
KREMLIN CRONY?: Senate to vote on Arctic nominee with deep ties to China and Russia …Read more
Tales from the Trail
CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Fani Willis crisscrosses country fundraising for re-election with Democrat allies in DC, LA …Read more
‘UNACCEPTABLE’: Red state Dem hit with ad targeting key demographic after refusing to endorse Harris …Read more
NAIL-BITING RACE: Tar Heel State a toss-up as Missouri, North Carolina begin early voting …Read more
SURVEY SAYS: New battleground poll shows who has edge in ‘Blue Wall’ state …Read more
INSIDE LOOK: JD Vance debate prep strategy includes tapping prominent lawmaker to play Walz …Read more
YOUTH VOTE SURGE: New poll indicates whether Harris or Trump is making gains with younger voters …Read more
Across America
‘TALK ABOUT A FLIGHT RISK’: Trump assassination attempt suspect may have been planning Mexico escape …Read more
‘I AM OUTRAGED’: Arizona rancher fumes at gap in border wall left open by Biden admin …Read more
‘PARTY OF WAR’: Pennsylvania gov slammed for autographing missile with Zelenskyy …Read more
‘BIOLOGICAL REALITY’: AGs urge leading pediatrics group to withdraw support for trans youth surgeries …Read more
THEIR OWN BACKYARD: Migrant crime crisis comes to ultrawealthy playground for rich and powerful …Read more
‘GLOBAL SHOWDOWN’: Zelenskyy warns against Vance’s plan to grant seized land to Russia, says it will prompt war …Read more
‘HONOR THE DEAL’: Trump reveals foreign leader he’ll call first to press on trade …Read more
GO AHEAD: Missouri’s Supreme Court, governor reject calls to stop execution of man convicted for 1998 murder …Read more
SHOTS FIRED: Gunfire reported at Tempe, Arizona Democratic Party campaign office …Read more
