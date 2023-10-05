Fox News Politics: What hath Gaetz wrought?

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

– Trump attends third day of his civil fraud trial in Manhattan…

– One of interim House Speaker Patrick McHenry’s first acts was to evict Rep. Nancy Pelosi from her private Capitol office…

– The House is in recess for the rest of the week, but despite the lack of House speaker, committees can continue their work, experts tell Fox News Digital…

– When asked if he had any advice for the next House speaker, President Biden said: “That’s above my pay grade.”

SPEAKERLESS HOUSE

WHAT HATH GAETZ WROUGHT? Given numerous challenges, Rep. Matt Gaetz defended his decision to begin removing McCarthy becuase “the best way to advance the conservative agenda is to move forward with a new speaker”…Read more

But McCarthy angrily went after Rep. Matt Gaetz and the seven others who voted to oust him, saying they were not acting like conservatives …Read more

Meanwhile, a majority of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus members voted to keep McCarthy …Read more

Following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster and shocking announcement that he won’t seek that gavel again, several names have been floated as potential replacements.

Two Republicans have announced they’re interested in the speakership: Rep. Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan. Scalise has the support of Rep. Tom Emmer, McCarthy’s longtime number 2 in the GOP leadership. Jordan has been leading the House’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings and has support from many conservative-minded Republicans.

Both Jordan and Emmer could get support from conservative hardliners like Gaetz, who introduced the motion to vacate McCarthy on Monday. But they’re not the only people who could have a shot at the speakership…Read more

‘SOLE FOCUS’: Trump finally responds to calls for him to replace McCarthy as speaker…Read more

White House Watch

UNTENABLE: Liberal governor blasts Biden’s border policies …Read more

TIME TO GO: A DNC member says Biden’s agenda would be better served without Biden…Read more

BLAMING BIDEN: Critics are blasting the administration after an 11-year-old girl was reportedly tied up and assaulted in a home housing migrant men…Read more

Campaign trail

CRUCIAL STATE Haley jumps to second place behind commanding front-runner Trump in NH poll…Read more

WHO’S NEXT? Campaign deadline could force multiple presidential candidates to quit …Read more

RULED: The judge in Trump’s business fraud trial donates exclusively to Dems …Read more