Fox News Politics: Who is to blame for the border?

-VP Kamala Harris to sit down with chief political anchor Bret Baier for first formal Fox News interview

-Biden warned Iran that killing Trump would be an ‘act of war’

-Trump camp teases Election Day transportation options for voters impacted by Hurricanes Helene, Milton

She would still be alive if the border was ‘properly’ secured

Former President Bill Clinton said to a group of churchgoers Sunday that Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s murder would not have happened if the alleged killer, an illegal immigrant, was properly vetted.

While campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris in the Peach State, Clinton accused Harris’ rival, former President Donald Trump, of tanking negotiations over a bipartisan border compromise in Congress because he wanted it to be a campaign issue.

He seemed to suggest that Riley’s death could have been avoided if Congress was able to pass a compromise – despite the alleged killer having already been vetted…Read more

White House

SHOOTING BLANKS: Kamala Harris claims she’s got a gun, but 2nd Amendment supporters say: good luck getting yours…Read more

COLUMBUS DAY FLASHBACK: Harris excoriated European explorers for ‘wave of devastation’ to Native peoples…Read more

Capitol Hill

TECH CRUNCH: AI sector frustrated by Congress’ slow pace keeping up with advanced tech…Read more

‘LISTEN TO YOUR QUESTION’: NBC News’ Kristen Welker presses House Speaker Mike Johnson on Trump’s cholesterol levels…Read more

Tales from the Trail

FALSE NARRATIVE?: Who is Vem Miller, man arrested outside Trump Coachella rally? 4 things to know…Read more

WHO’S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance ticket has done a combined 75 interviews since August compared to 39 for Harris-Walz…Read more

‘LITTLE’ KEYSTONE: Trends are good in the swing county GOP chair calls ‘Little Pennsylvania’: It’ll ‘be a repeat of ‘16’…Read more

‘THE LEFT HAS PERFECTED THIS’: Conservatives take page from Obama’s playbook in battleground Wisconsin…Read more

HEALTHY AMERICANS: Harris goads Trump to release medical records after she gets clean bill of health from personal physician…Read more

