Fox News Politics: Who was Yahya Sinwar?

-Nebraska high court restores voting right for thousands of convicted felons

-‘Unprecedented field operation’: Republicans gain momentum toward capturing critical Senate race

–Comer report reveals Biden-Harris admin’s ‘rampant waste, fraud, abuse’

The Israeli prisoner turned terrorist Hamas leader killed by IDF troops

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) just took out their target No. 1: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

Sinwar rose to the top position after the killing of previous leader Ismail Haniyeh in the explosion of a guesthouse in Tehran on July 30.

Referred to by Israel as “The Butcher of Khan Younis” for his violent and cruel torture methods against his enemies, both Israeli and Palestinian, Sinwar, 61, is widely seen as being behind the massacre of Israeli civilians carried out by thousands of Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7…Read more

White House

‘FOR NOW’: Supreme Court to allow Biden admin power plant climate standards to remain in place – for now…Read more

VIDEO CALL: Harris to virtually attend Catholic charity dinner that rival Trump is headlining…Read more

‘IT’S A SHAME’: Cardinal Dolan ‘upset’ that Harris skipping Al Smith Dinner…Read more

THOUSANDS STAYING: Biden admin moves to protect Lebanese nationals from deportation…Read more

NONCITIZEN VOTING FIGHT: Biden admin slapped with major lawsuit over alleged refusal to help state purge noncitizens from voter rolls…Read more

MIDDLE EAST ‘MESS’: CNN host calls Biden foreign policy ‘a mess,’ suggests Israel killing Hamas leader could help Harris…Read more

‘BEHIND THE SCENES’: ‘Yacht Killer’ got taxpayer-funded sex change while on death row after Harris ‘behind the scenes’ policy work…Read more

‘WE WILL BE WATCHING’: Biden admin issues warning to Netanyahu as Israel holds emergency meeting on Gaza aid…Read more

Capitol Hill

SWING-STATE SWING: Mike Johnson kicks off swing-state tour as GOP clings to House control…Read more

‘SLEAZEBALL’: ‘Despicable human being’: McConnell’s 2020 thoughts on ‘sleazeball’ Trump revealed in new book…Read more

‘HE’S SUCCESSFUL’: Fetterman admits Elon Musk ‘attractive to a demographic’ Democrats ‘need’ to win Pennsylvania…Read more

Tales from the Trail

OPEN TO ALL: VP Harris’ ‘Agenda for Black men’ not as exclusive as advertised…Read more

NJ BATTLEGROUND: New Jersey battleground House district poll finds tight race as GOP seeks to retain seat…Read more

‘MASSIVE AND PROFESSIONAL’: ‘Massive and professional’ effort boosts GOP’s confidence about ground game in pivotal swing state…Read more

DUMPING ON DON: Media says Donald Trump is in mental decline…Read more

Across America

IT’S ALL GREEK TO HER: TikToker apologizes after tearing down Greek flags she mistook for Israeli flags: ‘My bad’…Read more

PROBABLE CAUSE: Alleged ISIS-linked terrorist Nasir Tawhedi denied release in preliminary hearing…Read more

