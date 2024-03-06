Fox News Poll: Super Tuesday Senate shuffle

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

– AOC calls on activists to make politicians ‘uncomfortable’

– McConnell in talks to endorse Trump in 2024

– Biden trying to ‘trigger’ Trump in new election strategy

Where is Nikki Haley’s best chance at winning a primary on Tuesday? Check out the five areas to watch as Super Tuesday results come in.

Moving Out, Moving In

The lead-up to Super Tuesday has seen a shakeup in the political landscape, beyond just the presidential primaries.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema rocked the Senate campaign landscape when she announced on Super Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in Arizona. The move from Sinema, who switched her party affiliation from Democrat to independent in 2022, leaves the race narrowed between Republican candidate Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego.

“Our democracy was weakened by government dysfunction and the constant pull to the extremes by both political parties,” Sinema said in a video announcement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I promised I would do my best to fix it.”

On the Republican side of the Senate, one of the biggest political endorsements of the year hangs in the balance.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office and Trump’s presidential campaign have been in talks over a possible endorsement, as well as a strategy to unite Republicans just eight months away from the November election, according to The Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the situation.

McConnell is currently the highest-ranking Republican in Congress who has yet to back the former president’s bid to return to the White House.

White House

