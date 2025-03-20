Fox News Poll: Voters are split on Trump policies

After 60 days in office and more than 90 executive orders, the latest Fox News Poll finds voters are split on some particulars of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The survey, released Thursday, finds the most popular policy is banning transgender women from women’s sports, with voters favoring it by 38 points (68% favor, 30% oppose).

Trump signed the executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” on February 5.

Voters also favor making English the official U.S. language (66% favor, 32% oppose), deporting illegal immigrants (63%-35%), having the U.S. acknowledge only two genders (54%- 44%), and increasing drilling and oil production (53%-44%).

They are more divided on reducing the number of federal employees (46% favor, 51% oppose) and ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs (45%-51%).

The least liked Trump proposals are taking over the Panama Canal (39% favor, 57% oppose), closing the Department of Education (32%-65%), renaming the Gulf of Mexico (31%-67%), and taking over Greenland (26%-70%).

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP, REPUBLICANS AT RECORD-HIGH RATINGS AS DEMOCRATS FALTER

Trump signed an executive order Thursday to dismantle the Department of Education.

“Trump’s more flamboyant ideas about expanding U.S. territories and holdings have limited public support, so much so that one wonders if they are simply designed to rattle some cages,” says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts Fox News surveys with Democrat Chris Anderson. “But on some of his more specific cultural and social policies, there is substantial support across a broad range of constituencies.”

Partisan voters are predictably distinct on these policies, although partisan opinion varies depending on the issue. For instance, Democrats largely oppose Trump on the issues while Republicans support him, but the top three issues remain the same for both sides: banning trans women from women’s sports (Democrats 43% favor, Republicans 90%), making English the official language (39%, 91%), and deporting illegal immigrants (35%, 90%).

Although deporting illegal immigrants is a popular policy position, two-thirds of voters still think any child born to an illegal immigrant within the U.S. should automatically become a U.S. citizen, and this opinion commands large majority support among Democrats (89%) and Independents (71%) and large minority support among Republicans (44%). In addition, support for this measure is up by 20 points compared to 15 years ago.

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT DOGE, EVEN AS THEY SEE NEED FOR CUTS

Attitudes toward closing the Department of Education are perhaps most sharply different along partisan lines. Most Democrats (92%) and Independents (81%) oppose closing it, while two-thirds of Republicans favor it (63%).

A few more things…

– Nearly 7 in 10 are concerned that Trump’s executive actions may permanently alter the country’s system of checks and balances. That’s similar to how voters felt about former President Barack Obama’s use of executive actions in 2014.

– Tarrifs are viewed mostly through a negative lens, with voters thinking they are more likely to harm the U.S. economy (53% harm vs. 28% help) and make products more expensive (69% more vs. 7% less). Majorities favor tariffs on products from China (55% favor) but oppose them on products from Mexico (56% oppose) or Canada (61% oppose).

– Voters agree that a great deal, or even almost all, government spending is wasteful (57%), but majorities rate Trump’s handling of the issue negatively (56% only fair or poor) and are concerned not enough thought and planning has gone into the cuts (65%).

Conducted March 14-17, 2025 under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 994 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (123) and cellphones (648) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (223). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error associated with results among subgroup is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.