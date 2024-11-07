Fox News projects Democratic Rep. Don Davis will win North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District

Fox News Decision Desk projects Democratic Rep. Don Davis will be the winner against Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, considered a toss-up race this election cycle.

Davis, who won the seat in 2022 after the retirement of longtime Democrat G.K. Butterfield, is a former state senator and mayor. He also has a military background as an Air Force officer.

Buckhout is a retired U.S. Army colonel with extensive experience in military logistics and national security.

While the 1st District has historically leaned Democratic and has a large Black population, recent electoral trends in North Carolina are showing growing Republican support in rural areas, where conservatives are largely dissatisfied with Democratic policies on issues such as the economy and agriculture.

The district, which covers much of the northeastern part of the state, includes rural counties, the Inner Banks, and parts of the Research Triangle.

