Fox News projects Democrats hold onto key seat in battleground Michigan

The Fox News Decision Deck projects that Democrats will hold onto a crucial open Senate seat in battleground Michigan, in a highly competitive and expensive race that drew plenty of national dollars and attention.

Three-term Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin will defeat former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in the race to succeed Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who has held the seat for nearly a quarter-century.

“Congratulations to Congresswoman Slotkin on her victory, I wish her the best as she serves the people of Michigan in the Senate,” Rogers said in a statement minutes after Fox News, other networks, and the AP called the race for Slotkin.

And pointing to former President Trump’s White House victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, Rogers added he was “proud to have run on the ticket with our President-elect, Donald J. Trump, and I have no doubt that he is going to help move Michigan and America forward.”

Rogers is a one-time FBI special agent who later served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee during his tenure in Congress. A one-time GOP critic of former President Trump who mulled a White House run of his own in 2024, Rogers became a strong supporter of the Republican presidential nominee and won his endorsement.

Slotkin also has a national security background. She worked for the CIA and in the Pentagon before winning election to Congress.

With a competitive contest in Michigan, both campaigns, the party committees and outside groups shelled out millions of dollars in the race. And it was one of the top potential picks up for the GOP, as they won back the Senate majority for the first time in four years, thanks to pickups on other states across the country.