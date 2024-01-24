Fox News Voter Analysis: Immigration most important issue for NH Republicans; most say immigrants hurt US

Immigration tops the list of issues that are most important to Republican voters – both in New Hampshire and in Iowa.

In Iowa, 4 in 10 Republicans said immigration was the most important issue, followed by a third who said the economy and jobs. No other issue comes close.

In New Hampshire the story is the same, with 4 in 10 Republican primary voters saying immigration is their top issue.

On a personal level, what do Republicans think about their own financial situation? As we saw in the Iowa caucuses last week, New Hampshire Republican primary voters say they’re financially in bad shape.

That’s similar to the nearly 6 in 10 Iowa Republican caucusgoers who said they were just “holding steady” and the third who said they were “falling behind.”

Immigration is a top issue for Republicans across the country, and that continues to be true in New Hampshire. So, do New Hampshire Republicans say immigrants do more to help or hurt the country? Well, close to 7 in 10 say they do more to hurt.

That was similar to what we saw in Iowa, where three quarters of Republicans said immigrants do more to hurt the country than help it.

And when it comes to the U.S.-Mexico wall, Republicans in New Hampshire support it, just as they did in Iowa.

