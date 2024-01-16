Fox News Voter Analysis reveals what Iowa Caucus voters think about their financial situation

On a personal level, what do Iowa Republicans think about their family’s financial situation?

Like we’ve seen in national polling, Iowans say they’re in bad shape financially. Just about 1-in-10 say they’re getting ahead, while three times that say they are falling behind. A majority say they’re holding steady.

