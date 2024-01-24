Fox News Voter Analysis: What New Hampshire voters want in a GOP nominee

Let’s look back to the qualities voters are looking for — “mental capability” is the number one quality New Hampshire Republicans are looking for in a presidential candidate; it’s even more important than their candidate winning in November.

Almost all Granite State GOP voters say their nominee’s mental capability is very important.

That’s far more than say the same about other traits, like being a strong leader and having the best policies — it’s even more than feel that way about their candidate winning in November.

When it comes to the charges against Former President Trump, just one-third of Republicans in New Hampshire say that they’re legitimate attempts to investigate important issues, while two-thirds say that they’re political attempts to undermine the former president.

Here’s one possible reason the ability to defeat Joe Biden feels less important to Republicans: a majority doesn’t accept Trump’s 2020 defeat. This includes almost all Trump supporters.

What about President Biden’s age? In our survey of Democratic primary voters, over half believe his age isn’t a problem. But more than 4 in 10 Granite State Dems say he’s too old to serve another term. And get this, that includes even some who are supporting Biden today.