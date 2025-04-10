Free condoms, lube and sex ed materials in stock for all ages at CA libraries, thanks to Planned Parenthood

A major public library system in California has teamed up with Planned Parenthood to promote “sexual health resource cabinets” in its libraries. These cabinets, which are accessible to library visitors — including children without restrictions — contain condoms, pregnancy tests, contraceptives, dental dams, lubricants and graphic sex education materials, all available for free.

The Sacramento Public Library system, in partnership with Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, began placing the cabinets in 12 of its 28 libraries six weeks ago, CBS News first reported. The library system is under city-county jurisdiction.

The cabinets, which include Planned Parenthood pamphlets titled, “How to Talk to Your Child About Sex,” are also stocked with QR codes directing people to the clinic’s sexual health materials.

SCOOP: NEWSOM ASKS WORLD LEADERS TO EXEMPT CALIFORNIA EXPORTS FROM RETALIATORY TARIFFS

Fox News Digital did not hear back from Sacramento Public Library before publication.

The move has alarmed parents’ rights activist groups who say the cabinets provide a way for the local government to reach minors with explicit content without parental consent or knowledge.

NEWSOM FOE PICKED BY TRUMP FOR KEY PROSECUTOR JOB VOWS TO ‘DISMANTLE’ SANCTUARY STATE SHIELDS

“I don’t understand why they think kids should be having sex. Nobody on either side of the aisle believes that, and yet they want to provide sex stuff for people … in the library, which is beyond the pale,” Greg Burt, vice president of the nonprofit advocacy group California Family Council, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“I think when parents realize this is happening in their libraries, they’re not gonna take their kids to the library anymore. They aren’t safe spaces.”

The cabinets are placed sporadically around the libraries, according to CBS, with some placed out in the open in the library’s main space, while others are placed closer to adult sections.

“We want to remove the stigma around these resources,” Todd Deck, community engagement services manager for the Sacramento Public Library, told the outlet.

The cabinets can be found in libraries located in Central, Belle Cooledge, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, Valley Hi-North Laguna, Walnut Grove, South Natomas, Rio Linda, Fair Oaks and Sylvan Oaks.

CALIFORNIA DEM COMPARES ‘SAVE GIRLS SPORTS’ LAW TO NAZI GERMANY, AS TWO TRANS ATHLETE BAN BILLS FAIL TO PASS

“One thing to keep in mind is we are approaching this like we do a book on our shelves,” Deck said. “Although this resource may not be applicable for everyone, we do want to make it available for the people who do need it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The library plans to expand the cabinets to other locations.