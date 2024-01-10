Fulton County prosecutor, Fani Willis romantic partner, met with Biden White House twice before charging Trump

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor with whom District Attorney Fani Willis allegedly had an “improper” romantic relationship met with the Biden White House twice last year as he worked to investigate former President Trump’s alleged election interference, according to court documents.

According to a new filing from a co-defendant in the Trump case, Willis hired special prosecutor Nathan Wade, her alleged partner, to prosecute Trump and benefited financially from the relationship in the form of vacations the two took using funds that his law firm received for working the case.

TOP TRUMP PROSECUTOR, GEORGIA DA ALLEGED TO BE IN ‘IMPROPER’ ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP: COURT FILING

But also embedded in the filing are invoices for the Law Offices of Nathan J. Wade. One invoice calls attention to “Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.”

Wade billed the county for a May 23, 2022, event described as “Travel to Athens; Conf with White House Counsel.” Wade charged $2,000 for eight hours at $250 an hour.

Several months later, Wade billed for “Interview with DC/White House” on Nov. 18, 2022. Wade again charged $2,000 for eight hours at $250 an hour, according to the documents.

The subject of the meetings remains unclear.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

“Fani Willis’ alleged romantic partner/special prosecutor coordinated with the White House while building the political prosecution of Donald Trump,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., posted on X in reaction to the filing Tuesday. “All on the taxpayer dime.”

“It has become increasingly clear that the Biden White House is directing these baseless, political prosecutions against President Trump because they know they cannot beat him fair and square at the ballot box,” MAGA Inc. spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital. “This latest news about Fani Willis is disturbing yet sadly unsurprising.”

Meanwhile, Fulton County records show Wade has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022, an amount authorized by the district attorney, which is Willis in this case.

The revelations come as part of a motion that was filed on behalf of former Trump campaign official Michael Roman, a co-defendant in the case, in a bid to have the charges against him dismissed.

It cites “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney” as confirming “they had an ongoing, personal relationship.”

The filing also calls for the entire district attorney’s office, including Willis and Wade, to be disqualified from prosecuting the case.

In August, Willis charged Trump out of her investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Trump was charged with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Roman, alongside Trump, was hit with a racketeering charge as part of Willis’ case and was charged with seven felony counts last August.