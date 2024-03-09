Fulton DA Fani Willis draws Democratic, Republican challengers in re-election bid

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney behind the high-profile election-interference case in Georgia against former President Trump that she also risks disqualification from, has drawn Democratic and Republican challengers in her re-election bid this fall.

Christian Wise Smith, a former Fulton prosecutor and Atlanta city solicitor who lost out to Willis in the 2020 race, announced on X Friday that he has “officially qualified” to run for the position again.

Attorney Courtney Kramer, who the Atlanta Journal-Constitution says worked as a litigation consultant for President Trump’s legal team, has also launched a Republican bid for the role. Kramer, the newspaper reports, has described Willis as turning the district attorney’s office into a “clown show.”

“The moment she decided to indict President Trump and 19 other defendants was the moment I said I had enough,” Kramer was quoted by the newspaper as saying. “The resources that were used in that investigation could’ve been used for many other things and been much more beneficial for the citizens of Fulton County.”

Willis is facing allegations that her affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade benefited her financially and should disqualify her from the case against Trump.

Willis and Wade have both denied the allegations and have claimed that their romantic involvement started after Wade was hired in 2021. Willis claimed in court testimony that she would always reimburse Wade for her portion of their shared travels in cash. There are no receipts for those reimbursements, and one witness claimed that their relationship had started as early as 2019.

In the last primary in 2020 for the Fulton County District Attorney position, Wise Smith received around 23% of the Democratic vote, running on a platform that included commitments to no longer seek the death penalty, end cash bail and decriminalize the possession of drugs, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When asked earlier this week about challengers, Willis told the newspaper “This is a democracy that we live in, so people have a right to run for office.

“But they should come prepared for a fight,” she added. “They should know that my heart is still in this work. My heart will continue to be in this work.”

Fox News’ Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.