GA Senate launches committee to probe Trump prosecutor Fani Willis for ‘improper’ affair

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Georgia’s GOP-controlled Senate on Friday voted to form a special committee to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis amid revelations she had an ‘improper’ affair with subordinate counsel.

The special committee would have subpoena power to investigate Willis over allegations she hired special prosecutor Nathan Wade for the case because of their alleged romantic relationship.

The Senate voted 30 in favor and 19 against the resolution.

Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal introduced the measure, saying that “the multitude of accusations surrounding Ms. Willis, spanning from allegations of prosecutorial misconduct to questions about the use of public funds and accusations of an unprofessional relationship, underscores the urgency for a thorough and impartial examination.”

FANI WILLIS WHO ‘RELISHED IN’ DONALD TRUMP PROSECUTION SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM CASE FOR ILLICIT AFFAIR: EXPERTS

“We owe it to the public to ensure transparency, accountability and the preservation of the integrity of our justice system,” he added.

According to court documents filed last month by Michael Roman, a co-defendant of former President Donald Trump, Willis, who brought election interference-related charges against Trump, has been having an “improper” affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to help prosecute the 2024 GOP front-runner.

According to the court documents, Wade, who has no RICO and felony prosecution experience, billed taxpayers $654,000 since January 2022.

Roman’s filing alleges that Wade billed Fulton County for 24 hours of work on a single day in November 2021, shortly after being appointed as a special prosecutor, and that Willis financially benefited from her alleged lover’s padded taxpayer-funded salary by taking lavish vacations together on his dime.

TRUMP BLASTS FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR FANI WILLIS AFTER ROMANTIC PARTNER ALLEGATIONS: ‘TOTALLY COMPROMISED’

Meanwhile, in the state’s House of Representatives, Republican Rep.Charlice Byrd from Cherokee County announced plans to introduce H.R. 872 to impeach Wills, claiming she suffers from “Trump derangement syndrome,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS ELECTION HUB

Byrd is particularly critical of Willis for indicting Republicans “who used their First Amendment rights to question the results of an election — something other Democrats have done in the past when they post important elections,” Byrd said. Notable examples include Al Gore, Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams, according to Byrd.

Additionally, Byrd highlights a potential conflict of interest in Willis hiring a “potential paramour” in the case against Trump.

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR, FANI WILLIS ROMANTIC PARTNER, MET WITH BIDEN WHITE HOUSE TWICE BEFORE CHARGING TRUMP

Byrd also points out that a judge previously prohibited Willis from investigating Lt. Gov. Burt Jones due to her financial support for his opponent during his campaign for lieutenant governor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The First Amendment is still the bedrock of this country and Fani Wills can’t overturn it because she has Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Byrd said. “It’s time our state lawmakers draw a line in the sand and put an end to her refusal to uphold the Constitution.”