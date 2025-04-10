Gabbard says RFK, MLK Jr records ‘ready to release’ in days, has ‘hunters’ looking at FBI, CIA for more files

Documents related to the 1968 assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. will be released in the coming days, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Thursday during President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Gabbard said that more than 100 people “working around the clock” have been scanning paperwork related to both killings and the subsequent investigations.

“These have been sitting in boxes in storage for decades,” she told Trump, who was sitting a few feet away from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “They have never been scanned or seen before. We’ll have those ready to release here within the next few days.”

Trump said, “That’s great” before moving to RFK Jr., the son of the former senator.

“Bobby, how do you feel about that?” he asked.

“I’m very gratified,” RFK Jr., responded.

“That’s hitting close to home,” Trump said. “I’m thinking about Bobby when that statement was made.”

RFK Jr. then told Trump he was “very grateful.”

“And you let Bobby see some of this because, you know, it’s very personal stuff. But it’s time,” Trump told Gabbard, who replied that she spoke with the RFK Jr., who she said told her the “world needs to know the truth.”

RFK Jr. was a teenager when his father was fatally shot on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, after addressing campaign supporters following his California Democratic presidential primary win.

Upon taking office, Trump issued an executive order to declassify files on the assassinations of King, a civil rights icon who was gunned down on April 4, 1968, outside his second-floor Tennessee hotel room in Memphis, Sen. Kennedy and his brother, former President John F. Kennedy.

In March, declassified documents related to the assassination of the former president were released.

Gabbard said the government has “hunters” looking in storage lockers at the FBI, CIA and other agencies to see if there is anything else that hasn’t been reported.

“We’re actively going out and trying to search out the truth,” she said.