Gavin Newsom solicits donations for DNC after Trump’s Iowa landslide victory: ‘Terrifying’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom solicited donations for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) following former President Trump’s landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses, calling the prospects of him returning to power “terrifying.”

“A short while ago, Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucus,” Newsom wrote in a campaign email. “He is now one step closer to becoming the Republican nominee and having a chance to return to the White House.”

“Terrifying,” he added.

“I want you to think about the way you felt the morning after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016? Do you remember it?”

“Now think about the relief you felt when it was clear Joe Biden won in 2020,” he said while expressing that everyone has a role to play to ensure “we are feeling that relief once again.”

Trump won the Iowa caucuses with 51% of the vote, more than doubling the 20% Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis garnered. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley finished third after receiving 19% of the vote, while biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy finished fourth with 7%, leading to him dropping out of the race.

Newsom was not the only prominent Democrat to use Trump’s landslide victory to pull in contributions. On Monday night, President Biden called Trump the clear frontrunner before requesting donations for his campaign.

“Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa,” Biden wrote on X shortly after 11 pm. “He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point.”

“But here’s the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow,” he said, adding a donation link.

Following his win, Trump told Fox News Digital he felt “invigorated” and “greatly honored.”

“We have to get our country back,” he added. “Our country has gone through so many bad things over the last three years, and it is continuing to go through bad things.”

