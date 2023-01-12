Gavin Newsom’s wife’s nonprofit operates as it remains out of compliance in California

A nonprofit founded by Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, appears to have operated as it remains out of compliance in the Golden State.

Siebel Newsom’s charity, The Representation Project, aims to tackle “gender justice” issues through film, media, and education. However, the group’s mission was supposed to be put on hold after its status switched to ‘delinquent’ after filing an invalid annual registration report on February 22, 2022.

Though it’s unclear exactly when The Representation Project fell out of compliance, its latest rejected filing from nearly one year ago is the last to appear in the state’s charitable database. Its delinquency status means the group cannot operate or solicit funds as it remains out of good standing.

“When a charitable organization fails to submit complete filings for each fiscal year, its status on the Attorney General’s Registry of Charitable Trusts will be listed as Delinquent,” the attorney general’s website states. “If the delinquency is not remedied, the Registry status will be further changed to Suspended, and/or Revoked. A charitable organization that is not in good standing with the Registry of Charitable Trusts may not operate or solicit donations in California.”

The Representation Project, however, trucked forward after its rejected annual filing and throughout 2022, including with lavish fundraising events.

The group held its primary fundraising gala, Flip the Script, on November 17, which AT&T and Comcast sponsored. The glitzy benefit dinner and live auction featured an honorary committee that included California Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Katie Porter, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, actress Jane Fonda, and comedian Chelsea Handler, the event invite shows.

The cash-grabbing event was not the only one Siebel Newsom’s group organized as it appears to have been out of compliance. In May, the Representation Project held a “High Tea and Handbags” fundraiser, which included unnamed “special guests.”

The Representation Project, meanwhile, makes public its financial backers that provide more than $5,000 to support its work. The site currently shows financial pledges for October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, which includes a donor list that is updated quarterly.

Last year, at least two new contributors appeared on the group’s financials webpage as it was periodically updated, including Hillary Clinton’s Onward Together nonprofit, a review of the group’s cached pages shows. Its 2022 impact report further shows it spent nearly $1.4 million and brought in more than $850,000 in income.

OpenTheBooks founder Adam Andrzejewski, whose government watchdog group identified The Representation Project’s status and shared it with Fox News Digital, said Siebel Newsom’s status as California’s first partner does not exempt her from the rules.

“While Gov. Gavin Newsom was soliciting state vendors for campaign cash, his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom solicited state vendors for donations to her nonprofit, The Representation Project,” Andrzejewski told Fox News Digital. “When we opened the books on the organization’s charitable disclosures, we found that their state registration lapsed. California regulations exist to protect the public from scammers. It’s critical that the Newsom charity and every nonprofit stay compliant with reporting requirements, so that states can maintain the proper oversight over their operations. Being the wife of the governor should not serve as any kind of exemption.”

Siebel Newsom founded The Representation Project in 2011 to “fight sexism through films, education, research, and activism,” As part of its operations, they’ve released several films and educational materials they license to schools.

The group previously received scrutiny after the Sacramento Bee reported several of its publicly disclosed donors were also trying to influence Gov. Newsom.

The Representation Project did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.