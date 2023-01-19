George Santos denies performing as a drag queen in Brazil despite photo: ‘categorically false’

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-NY, denied reports that he once performed as a drag queen named Kitara in Brazil, calling the claims “categorically false” on Thursday.

Claims of Santos time as a drag queen first arose early this week when a Substack by reporter Marisa Kabas unveiled a 2009 photo that appears to Santos in a drag costume. The photo appears to show Santos and another drag queen standing arm-in-arm with a caption naming them “Eula Rorard” and “Kitara Ravache.”

The other drag queen in the photo, Eula, was the source of the report.

“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false,” Santos argued on Twitter.

“The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this,” he continued.

Santos has been plagued by a slew of scandals since being elected to Congress in November. He has admitted to lying about his work and education history, and numerous people have accused him of going by various aliases.

Most recently, a homeless veteran accused him of stealing $3,000 in fundraised cash that was meant to pay for his dog’s surgery.

Santos denied that report as well. Santos said he has no knowledge of the purported scheme involving a charity he claimed to have founded.

“Fake. No clue who this is,” Santos told Semafor.

Santos faced his first major call to resign last week when Nassau County GOP leaders condemned him in a press conference. Nassau County lies in his New York Congressional district.

“George Santos campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication,” Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo said in a statement. “He has no place on the Nassau County Republican committee, nor should he serve public service, nor as an elected official. He’s not welcome here at GOP HQ.”

Santos is embroiled in multiple local, federal and international investigations regarding allegations of fraud and fabricating his past. During his congressional campaign, Santos falsely claimed he graduated from college with degrees in finance and worked for Goldman Sachs and Citibank. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly opened an investigation into Santos in late December.

Brazil has also reopened a fraud investigation into Santos relating to a stolen checkbook. Santos has repeatedly ignored requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Despite his slew of scandals Santos was named to two committees — Small Business and Science, Space, and Technology — by House Republican leadership on Tuesday.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.