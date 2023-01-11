George Santos refuses to resign after Nassau County GOP calls on disgraced congressman to step down

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., refused to resign from Congress on Wednesday after Nassau County Republican leaders called on him to resign over revelations that he lied about his qualifications.

Santos has faced growing calls for his resignation since his resume was proven to be false after winning the midterm elections. The Nassau GOP, which operates within Santo’s congressional district, is the first major Republican group to call for Santos’ resignation.

“George Santos campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication,” Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo said in a statement. “He has no place on the Nassau County Republican committee, nor should he serve public service, nor as an elected official. He’s not welcome here at GOP HQ.”

When contacted by Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning, Santos said he had no comment. He later told reporters on Capitol Hill that he “will not” resign.

The New York State Conservative Party joined the GOP’s call for Santos’ resignation later Wednesday, party chairman Gerard Kassar told Fox News Digital.

“The New York State Conservative Party stands with Nassau County Republicans in calling on newly elected Rep. George Santos to resign,” Kassar said. “Mr. Santos’ profound use of mistruths as a candidate morally disqualifies him from serving in public office and exposes him to potential legal action.”

“It is my hope…that Mr. Santos will voluntarily tender his resignation out of respect for the public and the institution to which he was elected under false pretenses,” he continued.

Santos is embroiled in multiple local, federal, and international investigations regarding allegations of fraud and fabricating his past. Nevertheless, he was present on the House floor during last week’s battle over the speakership and could be seen sitting alone toward the back of the chamber busying himself on his phone.

During his congressional campaign, he falsely claimed he graduated from college with degrees in finance and worked for Goldman Sachs and Citibank. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly opened an investigation into Santos in late December.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said in a statement. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Multiple House Democrats have called on Santos to resign over the revelations, and his midterm opponent Robert Zimmerman has demanded a rematch. Some Republicans have even said Santos should “consider” resigning.

Santos’ legal troubles have recently expanded beyond the borders of the U.S. Brazilian prosecutors announced plans to revive fraud charges against him last week. The charges related to allegations of a stolen checkbook.

Prosecutors say the case had been dead for nearly a decade due to Brazilian authorities being unable to locate Santos.

Brazilian prosecutors are reportedly working with the U.S. Justice Department to inform Santos of the charges. Santos did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

