George Soros calls for weather control to stop global warming, ice sheet melting

Left-wing megadonor and billionaire George Soros argued in favor using an experimental weather control technology to mitigate global warming, during a speech in Germany on Thursday.

Soros — who has directed millions of dollars to climate groups through his nonprofit Open Society Foundations — said he discovered a process of creating white clouds to reflect sunlight away from warming areas in his quest to discover whether humans could prevent ice sheets from melting. Ice sheets melting in Greenland in particular, he explained, could doom human civilization.

“Our civilization is in danger of collapsing because of the inexorable advance of climate change,” Soros said during the speech at the Munich Security Conference.

“The melting of the Greenland ice sheet would increase the level of the oceans by seven meters. That poses a threat to the survival of our civilization,” he continued. “I wasn’t willing to accept that fate, so I tried to find out whether anything could be done to avoid it. I was directed to Sir David King, a climate scientist who had been chief scientific advisor to previous British governments.”

Sir David King, the former U.K. special envoy on climate change and chief scientific adviser, founded the Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge University in 2019 to further study and pursue refreezing the Arctic, carbon emission reduction and greenhouse gas removal.

Refreezing the Arctic is a hypothetical proposal that King has heralded in which scientists would use man-made clouds to reflect the sunlight away from the North Pole, the South Pole and the Himalayas in the summer. King told Alberto Lidji, a U.K.-based researcher, in a recent interview that the technology would be cheap to produce.

“[King] has developed a theory which is widely shared by climate scientists. It holds that the global climate system used to be stable but human intervention disrupted it,” Soros continued. “The Arctic Circle used to be sealed off from the rest of the world by winds that blew in a predictable, circular, counter-clockwise direction, but man-made climate change broke this isolation.”

“Sir David King has a plan to repair the climate system. He wants to recreate the albedo effect by creating white clouds high above the earth,” he added. “With proper scientific safeguards and in consultation with local indigenous communities, this project could help restabilize the Arctic climate system which governs the entire global climate system.”

“The message is clear: human interference has destroyed a previously stable system and human ingenuity, both local and international, will be needed to restore it.”

Soros said that mitigation and adaptation efforts to combat climate change across the world are insufficient. Rather, broken climate systems need to be repaired to save future civilization, he concluded.

“Unless we change the way, we deal with climate change, our civilization will be thoroughly disrupted by rising temperatures that will make large parts of the world practically unlivable.”

Soros then showed a video narrated by King about the importance of repairing global ecosystems.

Meanwhile, similar methods of weather control to combat global warming such as solar geoengineering have been roundly criticized by scientists. Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has funded a project to study such a technology.

“The risks of solar geoengineering are poorly understood and can never be fully known. Impacts will vary across regions, and there are uncertainties about the effects on weather patterns, agriculture, and the provision of basic needs of food and water,” dozens of scientists wrote in an open letter to governments last year, imploring them to prohibit the technology.