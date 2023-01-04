George Soros’ son becomes kingmaker with top Dems as he makes multiple Biden WH visits, meets with lawmakers

Alex Soros, son of billionaire megadonor and philanthropist George Soros, has quietly had a pipeline to the Biden White House as he openly mingles with high-profile Democratic politicians and showers liberal causes with millions in cash.

While the elder Soros has often kept a lower profile while exerting influence through direct political donations and funding of left-wing causes from his big-money nonprofit network, the younger Soros has openly bragged about his cozying up with politicians and world leaders.

According to a Fox News Digital review of visitor logs, Alex has visited the White House six times since Biden took office. The visits span from October 2021 to December 2022 and include meetings with the upper echelon of the Biden administration.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital that two of the visits were with Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff. In addition to the meetings that appear in the visitor logs, Alex was also on the guest list for the lavish state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Fox News Digital also reviewed Alex’s Instagram and found dozens of pictures with top Democrats in the House and the Senate between 2018 and 2022. Two of the Democrats who appeared the most were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, with at least nine meetings, and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, with at least eight visits.

“Good to see majority leader [Schumer] earlier this week! Energized to elect at least two more Democratic senators so we can secure voting rights and a woman’s right to chose!” Soros posted on his Instagram in July 2022 along with a picture of the pair.

In a December 2021 Instagram post that included three photos of the pair meeting, Alex called Schumer his “good friend” and said he had a “great meeting” with him at the Capitol. A few months earlier, Alex took a selfie with Schumer wearing a bicycle helmet and said it was “good to see our senate majority leader [Schumer] the other day, biking and in good shape, and so focused on [voting rights] legislation.”

Last month, Alex took a picture with Pelosi at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and said she gets the “best dressed award” and that she is the “greatest Speaker of the House in American History!”

In another Instagram post from September 2022, Alex and Pelosi pose for a picture with the caption, “Great to see our fearless Speaker of the House [Pelosi].” In a September 2021 post, the younger Soros posed outside with his dad and Pelosi in an undisclosed location with the caption, “In Pelosi we trust! Was good seeing [Speaker Pelosi] this weekend.”

The offices of Pelosi and Schumer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiries about the younger Soros’s meetings with the Democratic lawmakers.

In addition to Schumer and Pelosi, Alex posted three pictures with former President Obama, which included two fundraisers he hosted at his New York City home for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), featuring Obama in 2018 and 2019. The third photo was taken in November 2022 at the Obama Foundation’s Democracy Forum with the caption, “Good meeting with @barackobama at a successful [Obama Foundation]” Democracy Forum.

In May and December 2022, Alex posted two photos of him meeting with the new House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. The most recent photo appears to be in New York City and includes the caption,”Wonderful to see our new leader in the house [Rep. Jeffries]. We are in the great hands of one of New York City’s own.” The other photo was in Washington, DC.

Alex also posted photos early last year with Rep. Adam Schiff of California and Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. He said it was “Good to kick off the conference meeting with the great American senator and statesman, Chris Murphy” and said it was “Great to catch up” with Schiff, praising him for his anti-Trump efforts.

Other Democrats pictured on Alex’s Instagram include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, failed Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, and Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

And as Alex appeared alongside the politicians, he has showered liberal super PACs and campaigns with millions of dollars in contributions, according to a review of Federal Election Commission records.

Since the 2018 elections, Alex poured at least $5.7 million into federal political coffers, the records show. During this time, his most significant contribution was $2 million to the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC.

Alex dropped more than $700,000 into the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, putting him among its top donors. He’s pushed hundreds of thousands in additional cash to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee, and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

Additionally, tens of thousands more went to state Democratic parties and individual campaigns, many of which were maximum contributions, the filings show.

Alex, now 37 years old, attempted to differentiate himself from his father while in his 20s as a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley by launching the Alexander Soros Foundation.

“If I don’t succeed, then I’m just another lazy deadbeat trust fund kid,” he told the New York Times in 2012. The nonprofit now appears to be more of an afterthought.

Alex is currently on the Open Society Foundations leadership team, serving as deputy chair below his father. The nonprofits in the network have combined to dole out more than $32 billion worldwide over the years, according to its website, including vast sums to far-left nonprofits and progressive efforts in the United States.

Jonathan Kaplan, an Open Society Foundations spokesperson, did not provide a comment by press time.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Curto contributed to this report.