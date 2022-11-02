George Soros spends big in last-minute attempt to rescue far-left Texas district attorneys

FIRST ON FOX: Liberal billionaire George Soros dropped massive last-minute cash into Texas to help save two far-left district attorney candidates he previously helped propel into office, according to campaign finance records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Soros pushed $1 million directly from his name and added $150,000 from his federal Democracy PAC II into the Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC in mid-October, filings submitted this week to the Texas Ethics Commission show. Soros is the sole funder of the Texas-based PAC, which is led by Whitney Tymas, his longtime operator of such committees that pop up in various states supporting progressive prosecutor candidates.

The money has since gone toward purchasing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of television and digital advertisements, direct mail and polling services supporting Bexar County DA Joe Gonzalez and Dallas County DA John Creuzot in the days following the cash infusion, the records show.

Soros’ latest donations follow the nearly $1 million in backing he gave to Gonzalez and more than $200,000 to Creuzot four years ago. Like other Soros-backed candidates, the duo favors lax enforcement of lower-level crimes to reduce incarceration rates.

Gonzalez is facing Republican Marc LaHood, who received more than $300,000 in October from the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, while Creuzot is facing Republican Faith Johnson. Soros’ committee put the bulk of its recent cash toward Gonzalez, considered the more vulnerable candidate of the two.

Soros views district attorneys, who decide which crimes to charge and which to let slide, as a significant component of overhauling the criminal justice system. He has financially backed dozens of far-left prosecutor candidates in recent years, including Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in Chicago, Kim Gardner in St. Louis and George Gasc?n in Los Angeles.

In addition to prosecutor candidates, Soros has bankrolled numerous initiatives intending to overhaul the criminal justice system. In 2020, his Open Society Foundations network pledged $70 million to local efforts for such reforms. The money was part of a more significant $220 million push for racial equality.

Soros also funneled cash into an effort that calls for abolishing the police. In 2019 and 2020, his Foundation to Promote Open Society, a nonprofit in his sprawling network, earmarked $4.5 million to the Community Resource Hub for Safety and Responsibility, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Soros’ cash helped create the group, which has reviewed “alternatives to policing in the context of police abolitionist frameworks,” the group’s memo to organizers said.

Soros’ Open Society Policy Center, his advocacy nonprofit, also pushed a $500,000 donation into the failed 2021 effort to “dismantle” and replace the Minneapolis police department. That effort was spearheaded by far-left activists and supported by Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Michael Vachon, Soros’ spokesperson, did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on his Texas DA cash.