Georgia casts over 1.4M ballots as critical battleground shatters early voting records

One of the most pivotal battleground states in the 2024 election has now seen more than 1.4 million residents cast their ballots early.

Georgia has been shattering turnout records since early voting began on Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, the Georgia state elections website showed 1,347,843 ballots were cast in person so far, while just over 80,000 absentee ballots have been returned and accepted.

“Today there is Sunday voting in several counties. And AGAIN the voters have set another record,” Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, wrote on X yesterday.

“As of 2:30 over 25,000 Georgians had cast ballots today. The previous Sunday record was 24k back in 2022. Keep up the great work counties and voters.”

The Sunday total wound up being just over 42,400 votes cast – nearly double the 2022 tally.

On the first day of early voting alone, Georgians cast more than 313,000 in-person ballots. That was 123% higher than the previous Day 1 record, according to Sterling.

Total turnout so far accounts for nearly 20% of Georgia’s population of active voters. White voters made up the largest share of that total so far, followed by Black voters. Georgia women also slightly outnumbered men in the pre-Election Day tally by 55.4% to 45.4%.

Georgia has been a key focal point in the high-stakes White House battle between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Both sides have poured enormous amounts of time and resources into the state, which President Biden won by less than 1% in 2020.

Harris spent her 60th birthday in Atlanta on Sunday, when she visited two churches alongside celebrity guest Stevie Wonder.

Meanwhile, Trump will participate in a religious event himself in rural Georgia this week, according to WRBL.

The former president will be in Pike County on Wednesday in support of congressional candidate Brian Jack, who worked in the first Trump administration.