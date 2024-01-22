Georgia DA Fani Willis promised not to date coworkers in 2020

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis promised voters in 2020 not to date any of her subordinates, according to newly unearthed footage.

The footage, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, shows Willis saying it would be “inappropriate” for her to have a relationship with one of her staffers. Willis is now being accused of an improper relationship with one of her prosecutors, whom she is also accused of overpaying.

“I will certainly not be choosing to date people that work under me,” Willis said on the “The Patricia Crayton Show” in April 2020.

“We are at a place in society where things happen in people’s relationships – husbands and wives sometimes, there are outside relationships. I don’t think that that’s what the community is concerned about. Although there might be a moral breaking in that,” she continued.

“I think that what citizens are really, really concerned about is if you chose to have inappropriate contact with employees,” she continued. “There’s nothing I can say on it other than that it is distracting, it is certainly inappropriate for the No. 1 law officer in this state, and it really, really saddens me.”

Willis is now being accused of having an improper romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to prosecute the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

She is accused of overpaying the prosecutor and benefiting from the relationship in the form of lavish vacations she went on with Wade, paid for by his salary.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee scheduled a hearing on the accusations for Feb. 15.

Willis has not confirmed or denied the claim, but she suggested she and Wade are being scrutinized because they are Black.

Willis spoke about the matter for the first time on Sunday at the Big Bethel AME Church in Atlanta.

“They only attacked one,” she said. “First thing they say, ‘Oh, she’s gonna play the race card now.’

“But no God, isn’t it them that’s playing the race card when they only question one,” Willis asked.

Wade remains the lead prosecutor on Trump’s election interference case in Georgia.