Georgia judge dismisses two criminal counts against Trump in Fani Willis’ 2020 election interference case

A judge dismissed two criminal counts in the Georgia 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump and one other count against allies of the former president.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Georgia prosecutors had no authority to bring the charges, which related to alleged filing of false documents in federal court.

“President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again,” Trump attorney Steve Sadow said. “The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 27 in the indictment must be quashed/dismissed.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had charged Trump related to alleged 2020 election interference. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Earlier this year, the judge dismissed six of the charges against Trump, saying Willis failed to allege sufficient detail.

The case also was thrown into limbo when it was revealed Willis reportedly had an “improper affair” with Nathan Wade, a prosecutor she hired to help bring the case against Trump. Wade was later removed.

In June, the Georgia Court of Appeals paused the proceedings until it hears the case to disqualify Willis in October, yet another major setback for Willis.

The Georgia Court of Appeals said it would hear Trump’s argument to have Willis disqualified on Dec. 5, a month after the 2024 presidential election.

In a separate decision on Thursday, McAfee upheld the racketeering charge in the case, which has been brought against all the defendants.