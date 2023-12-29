Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones becomes latest victim of ‘swatting’ incident: ‘I will not be intimidated’

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Wednesday became the latest victim to be targeted in a “swatting” incident, he said.

The Republican tweeted Thursday that his home was “swatted” the previous night and a bomb threat was called in to his office.

“Let me be clear – I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me,” Jones wrote. “We will put an end to this madness. We are in full compliance with law enforcement, and I am confident that those responsible will be brought to justice and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Swatting” involves calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement, typically a SWAT team. In recent weeks, a growing number of politicians have been targeted in swatting incidents.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has been a victim of the move multiple times, has vowed to introduce legislation “to make it easier for law enforcement to arrest and prosecute these criminals.”

Other recent victims have included Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., and Ohio State Representative Kevin D. Miller.

Earlier this month, the nonprofit group Secure Community Network (SCN) documented nearly 200 swatting incidents over 24 hours targeting Jewish facilities across dozens of states.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.