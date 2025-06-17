Georgia man indicted for making alleged threats against senators Cruz, Fischer in disturbing voicemails

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man was indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly threatening sexual violence against two Republican senators and their family members.

Robert Davis Forney, 25, of Duluth, Georgia, was arraigned Monday before a U.S. magistrate judge on federal charges of communicating threats in interstate commerce.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury seated in the Northern District of Georgia June 10.

Authorities claim Forney called the office of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, twice Jan. 9, and left voicemails threatening sexual violence against Cruz and his family, according to court documents.

The following day, Forney allegedly called the office of Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.,and left a voicemail threatening sexual violence against her.

The specific threats have not yet been made public.

“Threats to public figures — including lawmakers — are not uncommon, and the senator’s office reports such threats to the U.S. Capitol Police, who take appropriate action,” a Fischer spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “The senator appreciates Nebraskans’ concerns and their kind words, and she is continuing to do her job on their behalf.”

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said threatening elected officials and their families is “an act of violence that undermines our entire democracy.”

“Political discourse and disagreements never justify resorting to vile attacks against our nation’s leaders,” Hertzberg wrote in a statement.

FBI Atlanta Special Agent In Charge Paul Brown added the actions are classified as a serious federal crime.

“There is no place for political violence or threats of violence in the United States,” Brown wrote in a statement. “We will not hesitate to arrest and charge others who engage in similar criminal conduct.”

This case is being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Capitol Police as part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to protect communities from perpetrators of violent crime.

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.