Georgia Senate poll: Warnock, Walker deadlocked among definite voters 4 days before Election Day

Four days until Election Day, polling data suggests the Georgia Senate election is a toss-up, with Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock tied among definite voters.

Warnock and Walker boast identical 48% rates of support from those who say they will definitely vote, according to a Marist Poll of 1,009 definite voters. A similar Marist Poll conducted in September had Warnock up by 2 points.

The definite voter sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.