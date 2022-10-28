Georgia voters talk about top issues ahead of Election Day

For a third straight year, Georgia is in the spotlight during election season.

In 2020, President Biden narrowly defeated President Trump by 0.23%. The close margin sparked a recount. Both 2020 Senate races resulted in runoffs and were held in 2021. Democrats were victorious in winning both Senate seats with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeating both Republican incumbents.

Republican voter Donna Rowe believes Republicans were not prepared for the runoff elections in 2021. She thinks this year’s issues, like inflation, are going to create a higher voter turnout.

“They’re gonna vote their pocketbook. I can guarantee it,” Rowe said. “I’ve done all kinds of things to get people out to vote. I think we’re going to have a wave in Georgia.”

Rowe spends much of her time working with other veterans in Cobb County. She worked as an Army nurse for five years and served in Vietnam for just over one year.

“I went over a 23-year-old giddy girl and I came back a very strong determined woman,” Rowe said.

Rowe ran the largest shock trauma triage unit in Saigon. Her background serving in the military has made her concerned for other veterans, and she believes the current efforts by the Department of Defense to promote diversity is discouraging enrollment.

“I realized politicians ran that war, and I realized that if I didn’t get active and try to help good politicians, then I was not doing my duty. Especially to those we left behind.”

Financial analyst Jake Gajda also sees inflation as a top issue. He plans to back Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for another term in office and hopes the incumbent can do more to lower prices.

“Prices everywhere have gone up. Restaurants, grocery stores, gas.” Gajda said. “I live in Cobb County and driving into the city — gas prices are up like crazy.”

Gajda says the recent controversy surrounding Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker could cost him support among moderates. He also says divisive political rhetoric is making it difficult to pick a candidate.

“The ads are very dirty on both sides,” Gajda said. “Most people are middle ground. They might lean one way or another.”

Jeff Green serves as a board member on the Acworth Arts Alliance. He traditionally votes for Republican candidates and says recent controversies surrounding Walker should not be the focus of the election.

“I think everybody gets a chance to be imperfect, but I think his heart’s in the right place,” Green said. “I think Herschel’s faith is in the right place. I think he’s going to take better care of the Georgia people than anyone else.”

Green also puts economic issues at the top of his list of concerns. He blames federal policies for rising prices and inflation. He said it is the poorest people who are suffering the most from rising prices.

“The conservative agenda will help all. Especially everyone who is underserved.”

Law student Abby Bartolick believes inflation is a huge issue for most voters but that Democrats are more poised to make a difference. She thinks a change at Georgia’s gubernatorial level would help those struggling with rising prices.

“I really do think that Stacey [Abrams] would be a better fit,” Bartolick said. “I think she has a better understanding of what we need to do moving forward, not only to combat inflation but to work with the underprivileged people.”

Bartolick is a first year law student at Georgia State University. She hopes to become a prosecutor once she graduates. Although she usually backs Democratic candidates — she says she does not always agree with certain liberal ideas.

“I think it’s important that we continue to combat crime because it continues to be an issue no matter who is in power,” Bartolick said. “The idea of taking money away from the police when really we should be putting more money into them and giving them more access to training, especially when it comes to dealing with people with mental health issues.”

Bartolick said social issues are the biggest motivator for her, especially abortion access. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe vs Wade, Georgia implemented a six-week abortion ban.

“I just think it’s really important to have someone in office who really understands women’s issues and really cares about women’s experience,” Bartolick said. “Especially those living in poverty who don’t have access to healthcare. I don’t think our current governor has that understanding.”

In the most recent Fox News Poll out of Georgia, Democratic women ranked abortion as the most important issue to them. Democrat Stacy Efrat said she took the issue for granted up until the state’s ban took place.

“I never thought my personal freedoms would be taken away,” Efrat said. “To me reproductive freedom is a right. It’s part of our medical care that we get to choose.”

Efrat said she was not an active voter up until the 2016 election. She said she was discouraged by former President Trump’s policies and certain Republican platforms like abortion restrictions have caused her to vote Democrat.

“If we really cared about life then why aren’t we trying to make healthcare affordable and accessible for everyone?” Efrat said. “If life is really the most important, then why aren’t those people pushing for the abortion ban also trying to protect life after birth?”

Business owner Charlie Darrien said while the Republican agenda aligns with her career goals, she finds it hard to back candidates who do not support abortion access. She said the two issues have left her conflicted on who to vote for.

“I am pro-choice, and I think a woman should be entitled to any choice she wants to make,” Darrien said. “From a policy standpoint and economic standpoint I tend to side more with Republican values. However, there are definitely some things that I can’t endorse.”

Darrien also believes in increasing voter access. She now uses her moving company to help local elections run smoother. Charlie’s Angel’s Movers helps manage and move voting booths to help decrease wait times at polling locations. Darrien thinks other Georgia counties should consider doing the same to help expand voting access.

“These counties should look at hiring an outside organization or a third party to make sure they’re facilitating their logistics, and they go the way that they should go so that everyone gets to voice their opinion and cast their vote.”

Voters are also hoping to avoid a repeat of election chaos that followed the 2020 election, which resulted in trials and challenges. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has advocated for more access to polling locations. Titus Nichols plans to vote for her and says voter suppression is one of his top concerns.

“Voting is a fundamental right. It should not be hard to vote,” Nichols said. “If anything you should expand access to as many people as possible.”

Nichols serves in the Army National Guard and works as a personal injury lawyer. Despite high numbers for early voting in Georgia, he is still concerned recent efforts by Republicans to change election laws will hurt voter turnout.

“By making these restrictions you’re not making voting safer. You’re making it more difficult,” Nichols said.

Nichols plans to support both Democratic candidates and hopes Warnock wins and advocates for a more liberal agenda.

“I believe that if he is re-elected he will be able to push for more progressive issues.”