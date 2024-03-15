Georgia’s Judge McAfee says he will soon rule whether DA Fani Willis is disqualified in Trump case

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A decision on the future of former President Trump’s Georgia election interference case is imminent.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is tasked with deciding whether to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case against Trump and 18 other defendants charged with attempting to interfere in the 2020 election.

McAfee told local reporters on Thursday that his decision is forthcoming.

“I made a promise to everybody. These kind of orders take time to write. I need to say exactly what I want to, and I plan to stick to the timeline I gave everyone,” McAfee told reporter Mark Winne with local outlet WSB-TV 2 Atlanta.

“So this week?” the reporter asked McAfee.

“Should be out tomorrow,” McAfee replied, according to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta.

McAfee is presiding over allegations brought by a handful of co-defendants that Willis hired special counsel Nathan Wade when they were secretly romantic lovers and financially benefited from his hiring.

The bombshell allegations led to a blockbuster evidentiary hearing last month, when Willis and Wade denied the allegations they were in a relationship when he was hired and that Willis never benefited from Wade’s position because she would reimburse him with cash for all the vacations they took together.

“The message I want to convey is no ruling of mine is ever going to be based on politics. I’m going to be following the law the best I understand it,” McAfee told the outlet about his forthcoming decision.

Following the Willis decision, McAfee will return his focus to the Georgia election interference accusations against the former president.

McAfee already stated in an order Wednesday that the state failed to allege sufficient detail for six counts of “solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.”

“The Court’s concern is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the Defendants – in fact it has alleged an abundance. However, the lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the undersigned opinion, fatal,” McAfee wrote.

“As written, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying felony solicited,” the judge continued.

