Giddy House Republicans spend week lying low as Democrats implode over Biden: ‘Stay out of it’

Congress’ first week back in session since President Biden’s disastrous debate performance brought with it a mountain of media scrutiny for his fellow Democrats — much to the relief of House Republicans who have grown used to being mobbed by reporters for much of this term.

“We have really passed the baton of overthrowing political norms to the Democrats who are now running toward the greatest overthrow I’ve ever seen,” one House GOP aide told Fox News Digital.

Party leaders hoped members would lie low this week to avoid making news as Democrats wrestled with demanding their own presidential nominee off the ballot less than six months away from the election, according to a House Republican granted anonymity to discuss it.

Meanwhile, a second House GOP aide cautioned, “All Republicans need to do is keep our heads down and stay out of it.”

The 118th Congress has been marked by intense infighting within the House GOP that’s dominated headlines over the last 18 months. Republican rebels ousted their own party’s House speaker for the first time in history, and factions of GOP lawmakers have used their slim majority to hold up House floor proceedings in order to extract concessions from leaders.

However, this past week, Republican lawmakers were largely ignored as reporters chased Democrats through the Capitol.

“I’ve gotta say, hasn’t been this much fun to be a House Republican since…well..yesterday. Monday was pretty cool too,” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., posted on X on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., posted a photo of herself grinning alongside House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and wrote, “Leaving the Speaker’s office, and for one of the first times in three and a half years, there were no press waiting to ask questions…. I wonder why?”

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., told Fox News Digital of this week’s difference in attention, “It’s highly unusual to walk out of a House conference meeting and find zero reporters asking questions.”

Almost as if right on cue, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., quipped jokingly from nearby, “Are we finally getting back to the press asking Republicans about their presidential candidate?”

Hours later, Himes became part of the now 18 House Democrats calling for Biden to step aside.

Meanwhile, others on the right are insisting that House Republicans should double-down on their own messaging while chaos ensues on the left.

“Republicans are focused on the Republican platform and our own campaigns…and we’re letting the Democrats sort through their best strategy for Joe Biden,” a second House GOP lawmaker granted anonymity told Fox News Digital.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., urged Republicans to continue hammering President Biden on policy, suggesting Democrats’ political strife is best left to themselves.

“We need to be talking about the answers we have to all the great challenges that have been created by the policies of the Biden administration,” he told Fox News Digital. “Our candidates have been very well in going out and presenting those answers in a very credible way. We feel very good about what we’re doing.”

A senior House GOP aide told Fox News Digital, “What happened this week required minimal effort on our part.”

“Dems have needed no help imploding on their own. It’s genuinely shocking to see how ill-equipped their members have been at handling slightly uncomfortable hallway questions,” the aide said.

However, not everyone on the right appreciates the silence.

“I actually like you guys. That’s why I’m a sucker, I enjoy talking to you all,” the first House GOP lawmaker who spoke with Fox News Digital said with a smile.