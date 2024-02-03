GOP House candidate served on board of prep school pushing controversial LGBTQ, woke books on young students

A Republican state legislator running for Congress in North Carolina previously served on the board of trustees of a prep school that’s frequently pushed controversial LGBTQ and other woke books on young students.

State Rep. Grey Mills, who is running to represent North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District, served as a trustee at Cannon School, located in Concord, North Carolina, for at least two years from 2020-2021, and has, along with his family, donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to various causes and campaigns associated with the institution.

Despite one of his children still attending Cannon School, as well as his anti-woke record in the state legislature opposing things like teaching critical race theory in schools, biological males participating in women’s sports, and opportunity scholarships, Mills never publicly addressed the school’s inclusion of controversial books on various summer reading lists during his time as a trustee.

One such book called “Pink is for Boys,” is notably sold on The Little Gay Shop, an online store that describes itself as a “queer marketplace.”

The book, which appeared on Cannon School’s 2021 Kindergarten Summer reading list during Mills’ time as a trustee, is described on The Little Gay Shop site as a “timely and beautiful picture book” that “rethinks and reframes the stereotypical blue/pink gender binary and empowers kids-and their grown-ups-to express themselves in every color of the rainbow.”

Another book, called “Illegal,” which appeared on the school’s 7th grade reading list, paints the illegal immigration of African migrants to Europe through a supportive lens, while others, such as “Efren Divided,” “Blended,” and “Ban this Book,” address woke themes like anti-law enforcement and pro-illegal immigration.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mills campaign spokesman Chris D’Anna referenced Mills’ opponent, Pat Harrigan. “It is disgusting that Pathway Pat Harrigan is attacking Grey’s family and his desire to be a part of his children’s education. Anyone who knows Grey knows this is a ridiculous line of attack from an individual who believes illegal immigrants deserve a pathway to citizenship.”

“Grey’s conservative record in the State House of protecting girls’ sports, standing for parents’ rights, and banning indoctrination speaks for itself. Attacking a father for being a part of his children’s education is a low blow, even for a disaster of a campaign like Pat Harrigan’s,” he added.

A source familiar with Cannon School told Fox News Digital that an individual’s capacity as trustee does not have any involvement in the school’s reading list curriculum and that the board strictly focuses on the financial management of the school.

North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District is currently represented by Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, who briefly served as speaker pro tempore following former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster in October. It is a deep-red district considered a safe seat for Republicans.

McHenry announced in December that he would not seek re-election.

