GOP lawmaker, 81, receives medical attention after fall at US Capitol

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is receiving medical attention after suffering a fall at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Fox News has learned.

Foxx, who chairs the House Education Committee, reportedly fell on the grand staircases on the GOP side of the Capitol, shortly after the House voted to re-elect Rep. Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House.

The congresswoman, 81, was bleeding after the incident and was seen being treated by the Capitol’s medical personnel.

The congresswoman appeared to have a bloody nose, but it is unknown at this time if she suffered any serious injuries from the fall.

Foxx was seen walking after the incident, reportedly being guided by medical attendants to the Capitol physicians office.